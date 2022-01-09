Osmar Prado is moved by living Velho do Rio: ‘Entity’

Osmar Prado far o Velho do Rio in the new version of Pantanal (photo: Divulgao/TV Globo/Joo Miguel Junior/Montagem)

Scheduled for its premiere on March 14, replacing the soap opera



a place in the sun



, around nine, the remake



wetland



(1990), a plot by Benedito Ruy Barbosa, was a phenomenon when he debuted on the extinct TV Manchete.

The serial, more than 30 years later, is in the hands of Benedito’s grandson, Bruno Luperi. Cast as Velho do Rio, an important character in the new version of TV Globo, Osmar Prado was thrilled to be able to play the same character as Claudio Marzo (1940-2015).

The Velho do Rio is a kind of guardian of nature and presents himself as a man, sometimes, and also as an animal, like a huge anaconda, the largest that has ever been seen in the region.

The actor accepted the mission of playing the role of the interpreter after Antnio Fagundes had turned down the role. “It’s a great responsibility. He was brilliantly represented by Claudio Marzo. O Velho do Rio as an entity of respect for nature, today so reviled by the current agrarian policy,” declared the veteran Patrcia Kogut, from O Globo newspaper, in an interview.

The external recordings of the work, carried out in Mato Grosso do Sul, have already been completed. Despite the increase in Covid-19 cases in recent days in the country, the station is working hard to reinforce security protocols against the new coronavirus due to the arrival of the micron variant in Brazil, carrying out daily RT-PCR tests on all employees who they are involved in the production of the plot that they are working on at the Globo Stadiums, in Rio de Janeiro, to prevent the virus from spreading. Sets were built in space to set the story.

Classic dramaturgy is one of Globo’s biggest bets to raise the audience during prime time. In addition to Osmar, the telenovela also features Alanis Guillen as the protagonist, Juma. A classic of dramaturgy, one of Globo’s biggest bets to raise the audience from prime time in 2022, it will bring together important names such as: Renato Gos, Bruna Linzmeyer, Juliana Paes, Marcos Palmeira, Jos Loreto, Dira Paes, Juliano Cazarr, Dbora Bloch, Murilo Bencio, Julia Dalavia, Gabriel Sater, among others.