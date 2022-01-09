Pakistan army cleans access roads to blizzard-affected city that left more than 20 dead | World

Murree’s mountain port, located about 70 km northeast of Islamabad, was full of tourists and visitors who had come to enjoy the winter landscape after a rare snowfall.

But on Friday (7), the storm knocked down several trees and blocked the narrow streets that lead to the city, which is 2,300 meters high, difficult to access through valleys and rugged mountains.

“I have never seen such a big snowstorm in my life. There were strong winds, felled trees and avalanches. People were terrified,” Tariq Ullah, an official from a neighboring town, told AFP.

Authorities said nearly 100,000 visitors trapped inside thousands of cars were on their way to the city on Friday, causing a massive traffic jam.

According to the official balance, 22 people died trapped in their cars on Friday night due to the cold or carbon monoxide poisoning, as to keep warm some drivers left the engine running.

Among those killed are ten children, six of whom died with their parents, according to a police officer.

“Let’s turn on the heater and go to sleep,” was the last message sent by agent Naveed Iqbal to his son, according to the Dawn newspaper.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was moved by the tragedy but indicated that the unprecedented snowfall and gridlock had caught district officials “off guard”.

Several local newspapers reported that the weather agency had warned since 6 January that the storm was approaching.

“It is recommended that all authorities involved remain on ‘ALERT,'” warned the National Weather Forecasting Center on Thursday, which also predicted that the “heavy snowfall” could block routes in Murree and other cities.

1 of 1 Tourist cars stuck in snow in the mountain town of Murree, Pakistan on January 8, 2022 — Photo: PTV/Reuters Tourist cars stuck in snow in the mountain town of Murree, Pakistan on January 8, 2022 — Photo: PTV/Reuters

Authorities promised an investigation into the incident.

“Our first priority is to rescue, which is ongoing, and then to provide relief,” said Hasaan Khawar, a spokesman for the Punjab provincial government, in a tweet published on Sunday (9).

“Then a high-level investigation will start and if there is any kind of negligence then we will take action against whoever is involved,” he added.

The army’s communications department said it had rescued people from stranded cars en route to Murree and taken them to shelters in the city.

But 1,000 abandoned vehicles make it difficult for the excavators to work, and in some areas authorities use shovels to clear the route.

Many Pakistanis reported on social media on Sunday that Murree’s hotels and guesthouses had aggravated the problem with a rise in prices, which forced many people to spend the night in their cars so as not to pay for a stay.