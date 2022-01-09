Palmeiras and Flamengo compete for defender in the ball market

Credit: Assembly – Disclosure

Protagonists in Brazilian football and finalists in the last edition of the Copa Libertadores, Palmeiras and Flamengo may fight a battle in the ball market for defender Murilo, from Lokomotiv Moscow. According to information from UOL Esporte, the 24-year-old player was offered to the two teams, and they are analyzing behind the scenes a possible attack on the Russian team by hiring him.

Both Verdão and Fla are looking for a player in the market for the position. In the Palestinian alviverde, Gustavo Gómez was unanimous, but Luan has already lived with questions from the fans in the past. On the red-black side, the scenario is similar: security with David Luiz, but problems with Rodrigo Caio keep the fans awake, who doesn’t 100% approve of Léo Pereira.

Also according to journalist Bruno Andrade, no negotiations were initiated by Palmeiras or Flamengo. What both teams know is that Lokomotiv is interested in negotiating the defender to make room for foreigners in their squad. The former Cruzeiro’s link with the Russian team is in effect until June 2024.

Created by Raposa, Murilo played in the professional team from Minas Gerais between 2017 and 2019, when he was traded to Russian football for 2.5 million euros (R$ 11 million, at the time).

In addition to Murilo, Palmeiras has Marcos Rojo, from Boca Juniors, and Carlos Salcedo, a Mexican who works at Tigres, on their radar.

