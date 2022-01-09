Palmeiras forwards a double base loan that is not part of Abel’s plans

THE palm trees sent this Saturday (8) the loan of two players from the base of the club who are not part of coach Abel Ferreira’s plans for the season.

Despite having received chances with the Portuguese commander in early 2021, during the Campeonato Paulista – he even scored a goal against Ferroviária -, forward Papagaio, who played in the last Brazilian Championship for Cuiabá, was transferred to Ituano.

Alanzinho was considered one of the great revelations of Palmeiras when he appeared on the base, but he didn’t establish himself in the professionals and didn’t even officially play for the club. Should be announced by Sport in the coming days.

In 2018, he signed a contract with Palmeiras until June 2023, with a termination fine of 50 million euros (approximately R$ 320 million) as he would have called the attention of Real Madrid, from Spain, after winning the South American title with the Brazilian under-17 team.

The player, who played for Guarani and Operário-PR in recent years, arrived to be part of the list of 34 athletes pre-registered to compete in the Club World Cup, in February, in the United Arab Emirates.

The pair will be on loan for a year. Both have contracts for the same duration, but would not gain space at the club this season.

The duo’s situation is identical to that of the left-back Victor Luís, loaned to Ceará until the end of the year, when his relationship with the club ends.

Verdão’s debut in the season takes place on the 23rd, against Novorizontino, in the interior of São Paulo, in an early match of the fifth round of the São Paulo Championship.