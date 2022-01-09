Palmeiras Mexican probe to compete in the Qatar Cup and monitor values

after the argentinian Marcos Rojo, from Boca Juniors, and from the Ecuadorian Luis Segovia, from the Independente Del Valle, the palm trees returned to analyze the Latin market to fulfill the dream of coach Abel Ferreira for a defender to strengthen the squad for the season.

The target of the time is the Mexican Carlos Salcedo, 28, who faced Verdão in the last Club World Cup for Tigers, where he has been working since 2019.

The alviverde team probed the Mexican club and monitors the requested amounts to assess whether the hiring is worth it. The information was first published by Globe Sports and confirmed to the THROW! by people connected to the board.

The problem for Palmeiras is that Salcedo, quoted to compete in the next World Cup in Qatar by Mexico, would be on the list of interests of Porto, Portugal.

THE There! found that the values ​​involving the defender are not low. Tigres is asking for around 2.5 million euros (approximately R$16.9 million) to release the player, who has a contract until the end of the year and receives almost R$450,000 monthly.

In the assessment of the board of directors from Palma, Porto’s interest would certainly force the Brazilian club to raise the bar to convince Salcedo, who has already played in European football for Eintracht Frankfurt, from Germany, and Fiorentina, from Italy.

Although Abel’s request is specifically for a left-handed defender, Salcedo is right-handed. However, the Mexican has played on the left side of the field for Tigres since his signing, which would please the coaching staff. Along with Rojo, he is one of the favorites of the Portuguese commander to reinforce Verdão.

If it depends on the fans, the team alviverde goes ahead of the Portuguese to be able to sign the player. That’s because people from Palmeiras crowded Salcedo’s social networks, who responded by showing enthusiasm for the Brazilian interest.

Palmeiras has already confirmed four reinforcements for the season: Marcelo Lomba, Rafael Navarro, Atuesta and Jailson. The club openly says that it needs another defender and a center forward to close the squad that will compete in the Club World Cup, in February, in the United Arab Emirates.

The club has until the 24th to close the negotiations, since it is the deadline for registration given by FIFA for the competition.

Verdão’s debut in the season takes place on the 23rd, against Novorizontino, in the interior of São Paulo, in an early match of the fifth round of the São Paulo Championship.

TABLE

> See classification and simulator of Paulistão-2022 by clicking here

> Check out the trail of Verdão at the 2022 Club World Cup by clicking here

> Discover the LANCE results app!