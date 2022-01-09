Palmeiras receives amounts and prepares an offer for a defender from abroad of R$ 16 million; see the details

Wanting a new name for the defense, Palmeiras can go after Tigres to bring Carlos Salcedo

THE palm trees follow in the market looking for a reinforcement for the defensive sector. And a name that is on the club’s radar comes from Mexican football.

It’s about the defender Carlos Salcedo, defender of the tigers. The information was first disclosed by the website Our Lecture and confirmed by ESPN.

According to the calculation of the ESPN, Palmeiras has already received the amounts for a purchase: around 2.5 million euros (R$ 16 million). And already studying an onslaught.

Abel Ferreira asked for a left-handed defender to reinforce the squad in 2022. Although Salcedo is right-handed, he plays for the left sector and is well evaluated. With that, an offer must be made by the defender.

At the age of 28, he was revealed by Tigers and has experience abroad. In the 2017/18 season, he played for the Eintracht Frankfurt, from Germany. In addition, he worked for two years in the Royal Salt Lake, from United States. THE chivas, in Mexico, was the athlete’s other team.