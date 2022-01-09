Pão de Açúcar holds an online auction of 30,000 Extra items





Opportunity to auction thousands of remaining items from Extra units, a historic Brazilian hypermarket that was sold at the end of last year by the Pão de Açúcar group to the Assaí chain – a R$5.2 billion deal.

The auction has more than 30,000 items that can be auctioned until January 12th through electronic bidding on the Superbid auction site. (link below)

Anyone who wants can purchase furniture, parts, security products, infrastructure, counters, compressors, air conditioning, shelves, industrial stoves, benches, among others.

The goods can be interesting for small, medium and large markets, as well as investors, entrepreneurs and people interested in resale.

There are 21 lots belonging to different Extra Hiper stores in the South, Southeast, Northeast and Midwest regions.

Initial bids range from 118.8 thousand to 940.4 thousand reais.

Clearance sale

Before putting equipment up for auction, Extra Hiper had already made a mega sale to burn off stock.

In October, Grupo Pão de Açúcar announced that it would deactivate the Extra Hiper brand – which had 103 stores, 71 of which will become cash and carry stores in Assaí and the others will be transformed into supermarkets.

Of the stores to be deactivated, more than half are in cities with more than half a million inhabitants, while 25 are in São Paulo.

The end of Extra Hiper is another step in the farewell movement of hypermarkets in the country, especially in large cities.

See more details of the lots and the auction at this link.

With information from Exam