Papa sends letter to nun who works with LGBTQIA community

In a new act of support for the Catholic LGBTQIA+ community, Pope Francis sent a handwritten letter commemorating 50 years of apostolate from American nun Jeannine Gramick, known for her work with the minority.







Pope Francis sent letter to nun who defends LGBTQIA+ community Photo: ANSA / Ansa – Brazil

The revelation of the document was made this Saturday (8) by the magazine of the Jesuits of the United States, “America”, but the letter was sent on December 10th of last year.

In the document, Francis congratulates her “for 50 years of closeness, compassion and tenderness” in a ministry he describes as “in the style of God”.

“You were not afraid of ‘closeness’ and by approaching you did so feeling the pain, without condemning anyone, but with the tenderness of a sister or a mother. Thank you, Sister Jeannine”, the document says.

The religious, together with Father Robert Nugent, founded the Ministry of New Ways of the Apostolate and welcome Catholics from the LGBTQIA+ community. The act is quite courageous, especially since the Catholic Church in the US is one of the most ultra-conservative.

The two faced and still face a lot of resistance from local church authorities for offering projects that educate Catholics in the science, sociology and theology of homosexuality. Some North American bishops even exerted great pressure to remove the nun from her duties.

When local church authorities refused to remove her from office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith launched an investigation, which lasted 11 years, and which ended with a notification claiming that Sister Gramick’s and Father’s presentations Nugent on homosexuality “did not accurately represent the intrinsic evil of homosexual acts and the objective disorder of homosexual inclination.” And it banned both of them from any pastoral activity linked to LGBTQIA+ people.

And last month, after the General Secretariat of the Synod of Bishops removed a link from its website to a webinar that would be held by the Ministry of New Ways, the same institution revealed that the Pope had sent two letters praising the group’s work. The link to the webinar has been added back to the website.

In those mailings, Francis stated that he knew how much the nun “was suffering” and described her as a “valiant woman who makes her decisions with prayer”.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio’s attitude towards the LGBTQIA+ community, which seeks to welcome and not judge, is heavily criticized by US conservatives. .