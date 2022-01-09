Parents of a boy with severe hemophilia: ‘We didn’t raise our child in a blister’ – 09/01/2022

João Lucas, 9, was diagnosed with severe hemophilia A after a blood draw from the artery left his arm all swollen. With the recommendation to avoid exposing their son to games and activities that increased the risk of him injuring himself and suffering a bleeding or bruise, his parents, Lucas Schirmer, 36, and Ana Carolina, 35, decided not to raise the boy in a blister. , and encourage you to have autonomy. “We try to find a middle way so that he can be a child and live his childhood”, says the commercial manager from Rondônia based in Curitiba and president of the Associação Paranaense dos Hemophilicos, who is the father of two more girls, Fernanda and Daniela, who don’t have the disease.

“João Lucas was a year and a month old when we took him to the hospital in the morning to do some tests, including a blood test, to find out why he was limping. In the afternoon, the school staff called saying that he was very still.

When I picked him up, my wife saw that his arm was swollen. She took him to the pediatrician, who suspected that it was a hemorrhagic crisis. João went to the ICU, underwent some procedures, was hospitalized for ten days and was diagnosed with severe hemophilia A, an incurable disease.

Image: Personal archive

The doctor explained that he does not have a blood protein that activates the clotting chain. In practice, this means that if he cut himself, for example, he would bleed a lot more than a person without hemophilia. If he took a hit, it could already cause a big bruise. It would be much easier for him to get injured, it would take him longer to recover and he would not be able to play high-impact sports such as wrestling and football because of the risk of trauma and injury.

As João’s hemophilia is serious, he started prophylactic treatment, which works to replace the deficient clotting factor — in his case, factor VIII — through injection into a vein. He went to the blood center three times a week to receive the medication.

At school, we talked to the principal and some teachers, including the physical education teacher, to explain the condition and give the guidance that if he got hurt they should call us. We never asked for any special treatment to our son, nor did we talk to our little friends to talk “officially” about the disease, they discovered it naturally as they lived together, and when they noticed João’s bruises.

I wouldn’t arrive at school or anywhere else and say: ‘be careful with my son, don’t hurt him, he’s fragile, poor thing’. There was a concern about how other children would treat him, but the biggest concern was with his psychology and not putting him in the place of victimism.

In general, the medical community follows a more conservative line of not exposing hemophiliac children to any risk. My wife and I never raised João in a bubble, we always tried to find a compromise between his safety, but also letting him be a child and live his childhood.

Image: Personal archive

If we went to a party, his mother or I would go with him to the ball pool, trampoline or other toys, when it was at its most empty, and we would let him play a little, even if only for five minutes.

We would rather deal with a bruise that appeared on his body caused by a crash he suffered while having fun than restricting everything and causing him a psychological sequel, in which he felt he was incapable and inferior because of the illness. We couldn’t say he was normal and treat him differently.

the vacation period

Image: Personal archive

Another situation we had to deal with was family vacations. We were instructed not to travel because of the risk of him getting hurt and also because of the displacement — he went to the blood center three times a week. We would go to the beach one day and return the next in time for him to receive the factor in his vein.

We always played fair with João explaining that he could do things, but carefully, and that sometimes some adaptations would be necessary. This comes from an early age. When he was two years old, for example, we would send him to school with a knee and elbow pad to minimize the impact of falls.

When he was three years old, the school presented us with two options for complementary activities, judo or ballet. The doctor didn’t release the fight and we put him in ballet, he was the only boy. He practiced dancing for a year, was the nutcracker among several girls during a performance. I cried with emotion.

João has created a maturity in which he observes a game or activity and assesses whether or not to participate. In physical education class, for example, sometimes he is the one who hits the rope instead of jumping. In football, he is the referee rather than the player. In futsal —the doctor released him to practice— he can’t be a goalkeeper, he can’t stay at the barrier or head.

Over these years, we faced some difficulties with João’s treatment, the worst of which was when he developed an inhibitor that made him no longer respond to factor VIII replacement therapy.

The doctor made some adaptations, which required the need to take him to the blood center every day. Sometimes he took 5, 6, 7 holes a day. He was traumatized, cried, caused a scandal and had to be held by several people to receive the medication. At age six, he went into therapy to overcome his fear of the needle.

After being discharged from the psychologist, we advanced into an important phase of treatment, which was to undergo training, where my wife and I learned all the steps to apply the factor to him. With that, we applied it at home and we no longer needed to go to the blood center.

This gave us a lot more freedom, including to take longer trips and be able to apply more quickly when he got hurt and needed.

What most bothers João, who is now nine, is the repetition of injuries and the delay in recovery. He gets hurt at least once a month from simple things like bumping into the edge of a table and taking a light jackpot on the foot or hand.

Image: Personal archive

Several times he has had to stay in hospital and use a wheelchair to get around, including going to school. In the most serious situations, he needed to rest.

In November 2021, he started a new treatment with a subcutaneous medication, which is still restricted to a group of patients. He receives medication once a week. We are holding the expectation a little, but we have already noticed an improvement.

There was a day when he slapped his hand playfully, it swelled up and he complained of pain. We were instructed to apply ice, rest and anti-inflammatory. Two days later he was already fine. It is very likely that in the same situation, without this new subcutaneous medication, the swelling would increase, he would have to take a higher dose of factor, or he would even need to go to the hospital and stay in the hospital.

Having a child with hemophilia is difficult, the disease imposes some restrictions, but it does not define you as a person. It’s an opportunity to be João’s father, he’s a smart and smart boy, I learn more from him than I teach.”

What are the treatments for hemophilia?

The main treatments for patients in Brazil consist of intravenous replacement of the deficient factor.

For patients with hemophilia A, we replace coagulation factor VIII, which can be plasma-derived (from blood donations) or recombinant (laboratory-produced). For hemophilia B patients, we replace plasma-derived coagulation factor IX (from blood donations).

Recently, a new treatment for hemophilia A, which is applied subcutaneously, emicizumab, was incorporated by the Ministry of Health. However, it is only available for a select group of patients, which are those who developed an inhibitor (an antibody that promotes drug resistance) and who were unsuccessful with immunotolerance — a process that aims to remove these antibodies and can last up to three years.

If the patient meets the requirements, he can have access to medication as requested by the hematologist who accompanies him. Subcutaneous therapy is available at every blood center that treats people with hemophilia.

How does intravenous administration work?

When we get hurt and start to bleed, there are factors that stay in our blood and kick in to stop the bleeding. This process is called clotting. People with hemophilia do not have one of these factors or have less than normal, so they bleed more. Treatment consists of replacing these missing factors to prevent or treat bleeding.

To prevent bleeding and so that the person can have a “normal” life —doing physical activities without getting hurt, such as playing ball or gym—, he has to apply the intravenous factor about 3 times a week.

In this way, the patient learns to apply the factor on himself (in the case of adolescents and adults) or the family learns to “catch the vein” of the child and apply the factor at home. With correct use, the risk of bleeding is greatly reduced.

Prophylactic treatment is indicated for patients with severe hemophilia, those who have less than 1% of the factor, who are individuals with the highest risk of bleeding. For patients with moderate or mild hemophilia, we usually do factor just to treat possible bleeding.

How does subcutaneous therapy work?

The new treatment that was incorporated by the Ministry of Health, emicizumab, is a monoclonal antibody that plays the role of factor VIII in the clotting process. It is only indicated for the prophylaxis of bleeding, not for the treatment of bleeding after it has already occurred.

The medication is applied subcutaneously once a week, every 2 weeks or every 4 weeks.

The main advantage is its high efficacy in reducing bleeding, according to some studies, probably due to the longer duration of the factor in relation to others, and also due to the ease of application and greater adherence to treatment. In addition, the subcutaneous route of administration greatly facilitates the use of the drug at home.

Source: Elizabeth Campos Oliveira hegg, pediatric oncologist and hematologist at Santa Casa de São Paulo and Grupo Americas.