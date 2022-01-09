Paulo Pezzolano wants to mix in Cruzeiro, but emphasizes taste for the base: “It gives intensity and dynamics” | cruise

Cruzeiro starts the season with the same need as in recent years: to use youth from the base to seek technical and financial return. And this was one of the reasons that influenced the search for Paulo Pezzolano, who showed a taste for using young people.

Before the coach actually started work at Toca da Raposa, the ge listened to Uruguayan journalists who followed the beginning of his trajectory, passing through Montevideo Torque and Liverpool, in his native country. Pezzolano also spoke about this at the official presentation at Toca da Raposa.

The Uruguayan coach said that the base athletes give the team intensity and dynamics, but that they need to be prepared to become a professional. Pezzolano wants a mix with more experienced athletes.

1 of 2 Paulo Pezzolano and Cruzeiro cast — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Paulo Pezzolano and Cruzeiro cast — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

– I am a coach who loves playing with young athletes, but they have to be prepared for that. I already know many players from Cruzeiro, the base team, let’s see Copinha to see more of them, constantly. I need them to be prepared to play at the right time.

“We have to know when they are ready to play at the right time, but I really like it, because it gives a lot of intensity and dynamics”

In the squad that Cruzeiro announced for 2022, there are nine athletes who have passed through the base: Lucas França, Maicon, Matheus Pereira, Rafael Santos, Adriano, Lucas Ventura, Marco Antônio, Vitor Leque, Thiago and Vinícius Popó. Of these, it is worth remembering, Lucas França is already 26 years old, and Maicon 33.