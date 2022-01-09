Paulo Sousa arrives early at CT and continues his preparation for Flamengo’s pre-season

No time to rest. After coming from Lisbon, disembarking in Rio de Janeiro in the early hours of Friday and going straight to Ninho do Urubu, Paulo Sousa returned to the site this Saturday morning, continuing his preparations for Flamengo’s pre-season. The Portuguese coach arrived at CT at 8am.

Paulo Sousa, along with his technical committee, has been working since before arriving in Brazil. The professionals exchanged information about the cast and structure of the club, and now the activities to be carried out by the cast are being prepared starting on Monday, when the main cast will re-introduce themselves.

This Saturday, the group that is working under the command of Maurício Souza also trained in the morning. There are 14 athletes who will form the base of the team in the first rounds of the Carioca Championship. In addition to them, Gabriel Barbosa is already carrying out activities at the Ninho. The striker, who anticipated the end of his vacation, was the first of the main names in the squad to meet Paulo Sousa. Check it out here!