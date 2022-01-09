Paulo Sousa entered the circuit due to the permanence of Thiago Maia; Flamengo close to officializing the purchase

Acting at Flamengo on loan since 2020, Thiago Maia has already agreed to be permanently hired by the club since the beginning of this year. The midfielder has already signed a termination with Lille, from France, and should sign a new contract with Rubro-Negro until Tuesday. According to the player, Paulo Sousa played an important role for the outcome to be that, as he wanted.

– The signature is very close, I believe that Monday or Tuesday I can sign. I signed the termination with Lille. I’m very happy, it was my goal and I want to stay. Now you can give back on the field, play and win several titles for Flamengo. My dream is fulfilled – said Thiago Maia in an interview with the journalist channel Venê Casagrande, before adding:

– Until then, I wouldn’t stay. It was a very tough conversation, but Paulo arrived, we had a conversation. He’s a very accessible guy, he wants me at the club and he plays a big part in that too.

Thus, Thiago Maia is expected this Monday, at Ninho do Urubu, for the re-introduction of Flamengo’s main cast. The club will pay around R$25.5 million to Lille for 50% of the economic rights of the 24-year-old midfielder, who will sign for four seasons. Check out more trading information here!

On Monday, Thiago Maia and the other players will have their first contact with the Portuguese coach and the coaching staff. In an interview with the Venê Casagrande channel, Thiago said how his first contact with Paulo Sousa was.

– We made a video call, it was really cool. I was very confident, happy. I hope that 2022 is very different from 2021. Not yet (he talked about how he intends to use the midfielder). He asked me how I was, if I was feeling my injury, if I was training, strengthening my knee. It was a nice conversation – commented Thiago, projecting the year and talking about his physical condition:

– All right. 100%. The expectation is the best possible. I know that at the end of 2021 I owed a little, several things happened, but new year, new life.