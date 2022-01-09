PBH readjusts amounts transferred to SUS hospitals to encourage elective surgeries | Minas Gerais

Aiming to reduce the queue of patients waiting for elective surgeries in Belo Horizonte, the Municipal Health Department (SMSA) it readjusted the amounts paid to SUS Network hospitals as a financial incentive to carry out the operations and increased the number of surgical procedures with supplementary remuneration.

Currently, about 28,500 people, residents of the capital and of more than 500 municipalities, are registered at the SMSA Internment Center awaiting elective surgery. The specialties with the greatest demand are otolaryngology, gynecology and general surgery.

The ordinance, with the adjustments in the Municipal Project of Elective Surgery, created in 2009, was published this week in the Official Gazette of the Municipality.

“It’s another strategy of the city to reduce the waiting list for elective surgeries, which were restricted due to the pandemic,” said the city.

The educator Ive Luciana dos Santos, 32 years old, she has a gallstone (gallstone) measuring 3.2 centimeters and, since May of last year, she has been experiencing cramps. She needs to undergo surgery to remove the gallbladder, but so far, she hasn’t even been able to make an appointment with the surgeon.

“At the health unit, they told me to go every week and see how my order is going. But every time I go, they say I’m overloaded because of Covid and the new flu,” he says.

Request for consultation by patient Ive Luciana with a general surgeon in Belo Horizonte; request indicates high priority — Photo: Personal archive

The ultrasound, Ive had to pay in the private network, because the exam has not yet been released by the SUS. Currently unemployed, she is considering taking out a loan to pay for the surgery, which costs R$6,000.

“I’ve lost count of how many times I went to the UPA to take intravenous medication. They claim that as there is no sign of infection in the exams, surgery is not urgent, even with the severe pain,” he says.

According to the SMSA ordinance, the financial incentive, which is a complementary remuneration to the SUS Table (amounts paid by the federal government for procedures in the SUS), covers 752 medium complexity hospital procedures and 38 of high complexity.

In the list are, for example, congenital cataract surgery, with expected incentive of BRL 3,354.62 for the SUS Network hospitals; simple mastectomy, with transfer of BRL 3,184.94; and thyroid surgical biopsy, with financial incentive from BRL 352.96. In the case of choledocotomy with or without cholecystectomy, which Ive Luciana needs to do, the value of the incentive is BRL 1,103.95.

These values ​​will be valid for the duration of the state policy for financing elective surgeries, implemented in November 2021 through a resolution of the State Department of Health.

According to the city hall, the procedures and amounts of financial incentive were defined based on the technical complexity of each surgery, the average waiting time of patients and the lag of the SUS Table in relation to the average hospital expenses.

The transfers will be made monthly to hospitals. Those who receive the incentive must undergo preoperative examinations and surgical risk, perform the procedure in up to 120 days and be responsible for attending to any post-surgical complications up to 30 days later.