“Petrobras cannot do public policy”, says Joaquim Silva e Luna

Joaquim Silva e Luna (Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil)

In the presidency of Petrobras for nine months, General Joaquim Silva e Luna arrived at the post on the recommendation of President Jair Bolsonaro, who was uncomfortable with the fuel adjustments in the previous administration. The presidential discomfort with the increases, however, still generates noise. For Silva and Luna, the problem is the thesis that fuel prices can be managed by the government.

“What regulates the price is the market,” he said. “There are still people who consider, for misinformation or any other reason, that Petrobras should be responsible for the price reduction. She is not able to do that.”

In this interview with state, he points out a general lack of knowledge in relation to Petrobras, which, he stressed, “cannot do public policy”. Below are the main excerpts:

Mr. he has already talked about the lack of knowledge about Petrobras as a mixed capital company (state and publicly traded). Has changed?

Changed, but there is still a lot of ignorance. There are still people who think that taxing the price of fuel will do the trick. We saw the experience of countries around us that did this. What regulates the price is the market, particularly when it comes to commodities. This perception, at decision levels, I think is consolidated. At the government level, of the three Powers, this is already well established.

It may be that society has not yet understood. We have been making some videos to inform, to show that it is not just Petrobras, there are other elements that go into the composition of fuel prices, federal and state taxes, resale and distribution prices, so that they have a greater understanding.

Petrobras’ contribution is when it becomes a healthy company and generates resources, which it transfers to the Union in the form of taxes, allowing for a greater amount of dividends paid to the Union. Petrobras has social responsibility and seeks to comply with it. But she cannot do public policy. It puts resources in the hands of those who can do it.

As a mixed capital company, is the priority today more state-owned or as a publicly-held company?

She has to balance on top of the norm, the law. We had the break of the oil monopoly, the Law of State-owned Companies and the Law of Corporations, which says that Petrobras has to behave like a private market company. There is even a way out: if the controlling shareholder wants to take any action, as happened in 2018, at the end of the Temer administration, it has to indemnify the company.

There are still people who consider, for misinformation or other reasons, that Petrobras should be responsible for the price reduction. She is unable to do this. In 2020, when Brent (oil) was quite low, reaching US$ 13 (a barrel), Petrobras had a loss for three straight quarters, but had to follow the market price.

Mr. Are you surprised by the dilemma of a company that has market obligations and, at the same time, is accountable to the government?

What was surprising was realizing that society, even at the government level, in the Powers, did not understand that Petrobras could not make public policies. I was asked by journalists whether I was sorry to raise the price of gas when I knew the poor man was burning wood. I replied: “Of course it does, what affects society affects all of us. But this money is public, the company has to be accountable to the investor”.

We are making a big effort not to pass on the volatility that occurs at the time. When a new value is structured, that is where Petrobras makes its change. As of August/September, we have gone 95 days without increasing the price of LNG; 85 without increasing diesel price, 54 without increasing gasoline price.

Although during the period there was an almost weekly increase in pumps. We surveyed 11 gasoline increases throughout the year. At the pump, there were 34! Price changes that, although they sounded like Petrobras, had nothing to do with the company.

Last year, President Bolsonaro even said that there would be a reduction in prices. This is complicated for the company, isn’t it?

The tricky thing is that, if there is a price change during the period, we get the impression that there was privileged information. There are a series of instruments that make it possible to monitor price fluctuations and assume that in such a period Petrobras can make a price adjustment. But no information leaves the company.

Petrobras received criticism from the government itself for giving such a high profit. How is it to receive this criticism?

Petrobras has to perform at its best. I believe that no one will want to hand over a company to be led by a team that does not give the best possible result. And what Petrobras did was that. First, it focused heavily on its core asset, in the exploration, production and refining area, putting its refineries at the highest possible utilization factor. We managed to have a high productivity and, consequently, a high result.

We divested something, but it wasn’t big, in the order of R$ 6 billion. Logically, the price of fuel has an impact on this. But it is important to say that none of the profit remains in Petrobras’ safe. It has three destinations: either new investments, or debt payments, or dividend payments. For the Union alone, we pay dividends of R$27 billion and, in taxes, R$220 billion, for the Union, States and municipalities. So we return the profit to society.

Petrobras changed its compensation policy. Are you expecting to distribute larger dividends this year?

This is our expectation. And we made a point of making this commitment clear. First, to make it clear to our shareholder, to our investor, that a dividend is not a leftover cash, it is not what is left over. It is a company responsibility. She has a responsibility to the investor. And, if I wasn’t paying the amount that should have been paid before, it was because I didn’t have it, because I was paying the debt. Now that this debt is at a healthy level, the shareholder can consider that, having cash available after the investment, the other destination of the resource is to pay dividends. We imagine that every quarter we are paying dividends, yes.

Will pre-salt production be anticipated due to the energy transition?

That’s right: the word anticipate can be said. Because investing in this area, we know it takes 20, 30 years. We are not starting the 15 platforms (announced for the pre-salt) right now. Eight or nine are already being hired for a more immediate return. Our great effort is to produce production at the lowest possible cost, so that, even if there is a reduction in the appreciation of oil, we can remain in the left range of the price.