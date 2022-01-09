Photos: Carla Diaz and her boyfriend, Felipe Becari, are caught at an airport after a trip

End of vacation! Carla Diaz returned to São Paulo after traveling with her boyfriend, Felipe Bacari, in Gramado, Rio Grande do Sul. The actress was spotted at Congonhas airport this Saturday (8), alongside the councilor and police officer in São Paulo. Sympathetic, the artist waved to the photographer as she walked and fiddled with the phone while Felipe loaded the cart with the bags. In her Instagram Stories, she shared two moments of affection with the young man: the first was a hug before boarding. The second, a photo the boy took of the actress while she was sleeping on his lap during the flight.

Carla Diaz and Felipe Becari took up the relationship on the 31st when they posed together in a vineyard and shared the click on social networks. In the caption, she just wrote an emoticon of a red heart and a glass of wine. In the comments, the councilor wrote: “And they learned to present themselves with moments of peace”.

In early December, fans were sure of the end of the relationship between Carla and Arthur Picoli, with whom she became involved during her time at “Big Brother Brasil”. That’s because the capixaba confirmed, through his social networks, that he had blocked the actress. At the time, he even sent a hint to Diaz’s fans. “At least things will stop appearing around… Guys calling me ‘propped up’, little news, little interviews. So, peace and love. I don’t hate anyone, no,” he said.

Carla Diaz’s wedding? Fans notice alliance in photo!

In the photo posted by Carla Diaz, some netizens noticed that the couple wore a ring on their ring finger. “My impression or is there a ring in this third photo?“, questioned a follower of the actress. “Already are in alliance!”, celebrated an internet user on the politician’s social network.

A councilor friend of Felipe Becari asked: “Call me to the wedding”. “The way he’s Pisces, he’s probably got it by the date,” said another netizen. The councilor was melted by the actress in the publication: “When the connection is through the soul, there is no appearance that explains it”. “Oh, I can’t stand this boyfriend,” commented Carla Diaz, who posed with the chosen one showing her dry belly.

Recently, the couple became a topic on the web when they toured the room in which they were staying in Serra Gaúcha. The artist filmed a lubricant on a piece of furniture beside the bed and the web was unforgiving in the comments. Upon discovering the “faux pas”, Carla had the best reaction. “We went to sleep laughing and woke up laughing even more. I never imagined that a tour of the room would do what it did. And it’s funny, right? But the repercussion was very positive because I found it very interesting for people to talk about sex without taboo . And I think I don’t have this taboo either,” said the actress.