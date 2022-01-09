Piramideiro who stole R$1.6 billion in Bitcoin is arrested in Goiás

Johann Steynberg, creator of the financial pyramid with Bitcoin Mirror Trading International, was arrested in Brazil. The man was wanted by Interpol and the FBI. The founder and CEO of MTI was arrested in the city of Goiânia, capital of Goiás.

The military police of Goiás received information about the South African wanted by Interpol. In December 2021, he was identified with false documents, arrested and sent to the Federal Police Station in Goiás.

According to the PM, the criminal was presented to the PF Superintendence to fulfill the international arrest warrant and fine for the crime of using a false document. Credit cards, notebooks and false identities were seized.

After his arrest on December 29, police raided the Steynberg residence. “Two false documents, two laptops, a cell phone and six credit cards” were seized.

The “false documents” are believed to be identity documents, suggesting that Steynberg possibly possessed three false identities.

Mirror Trading International

Mirror Trading International was a platform that promised to pool its clients’ money to invest in the Forex market and “socialize” the profits, but MTI CEO Johann Steynberg fled the country in 2020 after authorities turned their eyes to the platform.

Although Steynberg was introduced as CEO of Mirror Trading International, it is believed that the Ponzi scheme was created by Cheri Marks and Clynton.

After stopping paying customers, the platform started blaming hacker attacks. The CEO went one step further and blamed even Freemasonry for the end of the deal.

Frustrated investors have had to resort to court proceedings to recover losses, which are estimated at more than half a billion dollars.

After creating a Ponzi scheme and promising monthly returns of up to 10%, the pyramid’s founder managed to defraud thousands of people worldwide. According to preliminary estimates, more than 29,000 bitcoins were stolen by Steinberg’s company (about $500 million).

In addition to being arrested for his role as the main mentor of the Ponzi bitcoin scheme, military police said Steynberg must also pay a fine for using false documents.

“After an intense work of identification and follow-up, and with the help of information passed on by the Federal Police, it was possible to identify and approach the suspect, who presented a false document at the time of the approach,” says the PM statement.