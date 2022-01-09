Pistachio antioxidants prevent free radical diseases

Anyone who consumes chocolates with nuts will find a different flavor at one time or another. THE pistachio is the name given to a brunette and yours tree much found in more sophisticated dishes. Today, Sunday (09), get to know this nut and see how it can benefit the body with its properties, in addition to filling recipes with flavor. Don’t miss out on the news on the healthy eating page at Tech News.

Grown mainly in temperate climates, where hot summers balance harsh winters, pistachios are found mainly in Central America, the East and Asia. Among the biggest nut producers are the United States, China, Iran, Syria and Turkey. Its export moves the global economy, since such countries export to others.

Pistachio Properties May Surprise Buyers

In Brazil, like hazelnuts and almonds, it is found in bulk at fairs, supermarkets and natural items stores. However, as already mentioned, it is also used in chocolates, which have a sweet and light flavor, characteristic of pistachios, in addition to its green color. The paste made from this nut also carries its fame as it is 100% natural.

Pistachio can be consumed only as a snack with or without other nuts, in a mix of nuts. Likewise, its format fits in the production of desserts such as ice cream, mousses and puddings. Savory recipes can also count on it. Among the most famous are the risottos and pastas. You can eat it raw or roasted as well as cashew nuts. However, unlike peanuts, its shell must be removed before ingestion.

Consuming pistachios on a regular basis can benefit the body in several ways. According to nutritionist Daniela Jobst, its greenish color is due to antioxidant pigments. Therefore, it is understood that this almond helps to prevent and treat degenerative diseases, cancer and others caused by the action of free radicals.

In addition, the phenolic compounds contained in pistachios help maintain balance in the body. In this way, the presence of lutein, zeaxanthin and beta-carotene responds to a decrease in the risk of contracting diabetes, as well as helping in its treatment.