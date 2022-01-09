Pope baptizes 16 children: with the soul “barefoot” to receive the strength of Jesus

The Sistine Chapel was once again home to one of the most evocative celebrations of the year, which was not held last year due to the pandemic. Pope Francis baptized 16 newborns, who thus receive “the strength of Jesus” to move forward in life.

Bianca Fraccalvieri – Vatican News

Crying, diapers and pacifiers amidst the masterpiece of frescoes in the Sistine Chapel: this was the Mass presided over by Pope Francis on the feast of the Baptism of the Lord.

The protagonists of the ceremony, as the Pontiff said in his homily, were the sixteen newborns, children of Vatican officials, who received the Sacrament of Christian initiation.

On this occasion, Francis makes his reflection without a pre-written text and this Sunday he was inspired by a liturgical hymn that says that the people of Israel went to the Jordan with “bare feet” and soul, that is, a soul that wanted to be bathed for God, who had no wealth, who needed God.

“These children today also come here with barefoot souls to receive the justification of God, the strength of Jesus, the strength to move forward in life, to receive the Christian identity. That’s it, simply.”

It is up to parents and godparents to protect this identity, Francisco continued, this is the task of a lifetime and every day: “To make them grow with the light they will receive today”.

“This is today’s message: Safeguard Christian identity.”

“group spirit”

Afterwards, as he always does in this ceremony, the Holy Father left the parents free to attend to the babies. “If you are hungry, breastfeed calmly here, before the Lord,” he told the mothers. “No problem.”

And if they cry, “let them scream”, because children have a community spirit, we can say a “group spirit”, joked the Pope. It’s enough that one starts to cry for the orchestra of the others to follow.