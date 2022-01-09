Porto Pontal, in Paraná, is acquired by investment fund company, Vinci Partners

Photo: Google Play

On Thursday (6), the company Vinci Partners announced the purchase of the Porto Pontal terminal, in Pontal do Paraná, located on the coast, which belonged to the company JCR Administração e Participações SA, owned by businessman João Carlos Ribeiro. The value traded remained confidential.

The company announced that, with the transaction, it will put into practice the project of around R$ 2.5 to R$ 3 billion in investment in the implementation of the complete proposal. Vinci Partners intends to transform the Port into one of the container terminals with the most modern infrastructure in South America.

According to the group, the closing of the negotiation depends on authorizations from the National Waterway Transport Agency (ANTAQ) and the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade).

This acquisition is the first investment made within the transport and logistics method through the company’s infrastructure sector.

In the port segment, the strategy encompasses investments in terminals and port authorities, which are currently undergoing privatization processes.

José Guilherme Souza, partner at Vinci Partners and head of the company’s infrastructure area, says: “With an annual capacity to handle up to 3 million TEUS (20-foot container), our goal is to make Porto Pontal the largest and most efficient terminal of containers in the country. We will develop the entire project that, once completed, will positively impact all economic activity in the Pontal do Paraná region, as well as generate sustainable benefits for the entire state.”

Sand Strip Proposal

What has been discussed for years in relation to Porto Pontal is the project for the construction of a new road parallel to PR-412, in Pontal do Paraná. In 2020, the governor of Paraná, Carlos Roberto Massa Júnior, better known as Ratinho Júnior, stated that the Infrastructure Strip would be carried out independently of the new private port.

The construction of the 20-kilometer highway is the target of legal debates and environmental criticism, as it would be inserted in the existing portion of the Atlantic Forest in Paraná and would have a cost of approximately R$270.4 million.

In 2019, it was disclosed that the governor announced the private investment of R$ 2 billion in the port, while access would be made by the State.

During the period, the Federal Police (PF) carried out an operation in order to investigate an alleged corruption scheme in the discharge of an environmental license by the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama) for the establishment of the port.

Based on the results of the investigation, there would have been political intervention by senator Fernando Collor de Melo together with IBAMA to satisfy the interests of Paraná businessman João Carlos Ribeiro in the installation of the port, indicated the PF.

In turn, the businessman denied the accusations, while Collor said he had nothing to fear.