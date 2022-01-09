Powerful Realme GT 2 Pro to be released in Brazil

Realme confirmed this Friday (7) that its latest high-performance cell phone, the powerful Realme GT 2 Pro equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, will be launched in Brazil.

Realme GT Neo 2 Pro, the brand’s most powerful cell phone, will be launched in Brazil (Image: Reproduction/Realme)

The information was communicated to the press and, according to Maghav Prakesh Sheth, President of the company’s International Business Unit, Realme’s priority is the Latin American market in 2022.

“As the first creation in the GT Pro series, realme’s most premium flagship category, the GT 2 Pro 5G carries on our mission to bring a world-class experience to our young customers, with performance, design and camera that surpass expectations. The Latin American market is our priority in 2022. As part of that, we would like to bring the GT 2 Pro 5G realme to our fans in the region as soon as possible, so that together we can enjoy this great product.”

— Madhav Prakash Sheth, President of Realme’s International Business Unit

The company did not reveal details regarding the launch date or price of the device in Brazil.

Realme GT 2 Pro: learn more

Model brings powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, even equipped with Xiaomi 12 line (Image: Playback/Realme)

Introduced this week in China, the Realme GT 2 Pro offers a large 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and up to 512GB of storage.

For cameras, the manufacturer bets on two 50 MP sensors, one for the main lens and the other for an ultrawide lens, in addition to a 3 MP sensor for the lens called “microscopic” by Realme, which approximates images in 40x.

Pricing details and release date in Brazil are still unknown (Image: Reproduction/Realme)

The generous 5,000 mAh battery supports 65 W fast charging and the device even ships with Android 12 from the factory under Realme UI 3.0 interface.

The model starts at 3,899 yuan (about BRL 3,700), and can cost up to 4,999 yuan (~BRL 4,500) for the version with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.