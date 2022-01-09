Pregnancy of Poliana Rocha and the countryman Leonardo is announced: “family will increase”

– Advertisement –

– Advertisement –

This Saturday (8), Poliana Rocha and the countryman Leonardo returned to be the target of great media attention. This is due to the fact that a forecast involving the couple’s name is going viral and making everyone talk on all their social networks.

According to the Country Movement page, Poliana Rocha and Leonardo will be able to increase the family during the year 2022. The forecast was given by the visionary Érica Dantas and is driving all the couple’s fans crazy.

+ Poliana Rocha, wife of countryman Leonardo, reacts to Virginia’s new look: “sincere”

– Continues after the ad –

“I also see something related to a growing family. I see that the family will increase, but this increase in the family needs to be careful with small domestic accidents. You are coming across someone from the past, face to face with some situation from the past. You’re getting back together with someone”, explained the seer.

Érica Dantas even commented and made predictions about the health of the countryman Leonardo and his family, composed of Poliana Rocha and her children: “Leonardo, as I had already said and I will say, be careful with some concerns about health in the family, health with you. Something related to the intestine, the throat, and the liver.”

– Continues after the ad –

+ João Guilherme, son of the countryman Leonardo, confesses to an affair with another man and comes up with an affair

“In the family it shows someone getting sick, getting sick, but recovering. It also shows you worried and anxious, anxiety surfaced, but going through some difficult times”, finished.

+ Son of the countryman Leonardo, João Guilherme says he was abandoned by Poliana: ‘She only likes Zé Felipe’