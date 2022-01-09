President of Anfavea sees risk of factories stopping for days or weeks – Small Companies Big Business

+



the president of National Association of Automotive Vehicle Manufacturers (Anfavea), Luiz Carlos Moraes, stated that the risk to production due to the lack of semiconductors will continue in 2022. According to him, there is still the possibility of seeing factories stop for days or weeks due to lack of components.

President of Anfavea sees risk of factories shutting down for days or weeks (Photo: Jessica Furtney / Unsplash)

“We have been working hard with our headquarters, but there is risk, yes. Let’s check days stopped in one factory, weeks in another. We hope that with less emotion than in 2021, but risk remains on the radar”, pointed out Moraes.

The predictability given by suppliers of electronic components, according to the president of Anfavea, is just four weeks. “Our semiconductor suppliers can’t say what will happen in February.”

Readjustment of steel mills

Anfavea considered the 50% increase requested by steelmakers in the supply of steel to the sector unfeasible. Despite showing understanding about the rise in commodity prices over the last year, Luiz Carlos Moraes said at a press conference that automakers will fight at the negotiating table to overturn the increase requested by steel producers, one of the main materials used in the manufacture of vehicles . “Let’s go to the negotiating table to fight for every penny,” said the executive.

Vehicles for completion

Anfavea also informed that less than 20 thousand vehicles remained to be completed within the exception made in the sector’s adaptation to the lower limits of pollutant emissions from cars. Ibama authorized automakers to finish assembling, by the end of March, cars whose issuance was no longer accepted this year, but which were already on the production line and could not be finished due to lack of components, especially electronics.

At a press conference, Luiz Carlos Moraes considered the new deadline “reasonable”, despite the lack of predictability given by suppliers in the delivery of electronic components. He also stressed that the pendant volume is “too low”. “It is possible to complete the vehicles by March”, commented Moraes. “We are optimistic about this deadline, it is a reasonable deadline,” he added.

The executive also said that some automakers had already started to anticipate, last month, the production of vehicles compatible with the new emission limits – in force since the beginning of this month – defined by Proconve, the program that aims to reduce the emission of pollutants released into the atmosphere by vehicles.

During the press conference, he tried to make it clear that the release of Ibama is an exception valid only for cars that, due to lack of parts, could not have production completed within the deadline set by the program.