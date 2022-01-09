President of Anvisa reacts and demands retraction from Bolsonaro

The director-president of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), Antonio Barra Torres, rebutted this Saturday, the 8th, the president Jair Bolsonaro and demanded a public retraction of him. The reaction of the head of the regulatory agency came two days after Bolsonaro raised suspicions about the board of the agency, when he complained about Anvisa’s approval for the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 against covid-19. In an interview with a Pernambuco radio station, Bolsonaro asked, in an insinuative tone, “What is Anvisa’s interest behind this?”.

Barra Torres challenged Bolsonaro to provide evidence of corruption against him. “If you do not have such information or evidence, exercise the magnitude that your position demands and, by the God you quote so much, withdraw,” demanded the retired Navy officer, appointed by Bolsonaro himself to the position. “We are fighting the same enemy and there is still a lot of war ahead. Reviewing a wrong speech or act will not diminish you in any way. Quite the opposite.”

The authorization to vaccinate children against covid-19 prompted a series of criticisms by the president and government actions that delayed the start of immunization. In December, he advised the Ministry of Health to adopt the charging of medical prescriptions and to promote a public consultation on the subject. Despite this, the folder endorsed child immunization last January 5, under pressure from public opinion and medical experts.

The current posture of the head of Anvisa differs from his behavior at the beginning of the pandemic. In March 2020, before being confirmed in the position by Congress, he was, alongside the president, in a demonstration by pocket members in Praça dos Três Poderes, in Brasília. In testimony to Covid’s Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI), in May last year, Barra Torres admitted that it was “an inappropriate act”.

Read the note in full:

Note – Anvisa’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Antonio Barra Torres

Regarding the recent questioning by the President of the Republic, Jair Messias Bolsonaro, regarding the vaccination of children between 5 and 11 years old, in which he asks “What is Anvisa’s interest behind this?”, the President of Anvisa, Antonio Barra Torres responds:

Mr. President, as General Officer of the Brazilian Navy, I served my country for 32 years. I guided my personal life in austerity and honor. Honor to my family who, with difficulties of all kinds, allowed me to have access to the best education possible, for the only child of a nurse’s assistant and a railroad worker.

As a doctor, Mr President, I tried to keep reason ahead of feeling. But I suffered every loss, mourned every failure, and made a point of being myself, the bearer of the worst news, when death took a patient from me.

As a Christian, Mr. President, I have sought to keep the commandments, even though I have embraced the career of arms. I never took false testimony.

I will die without knowing wealth Mr President. But I will die worthy. I never appropriated what was not mine and I do not intend to do so, in front of Anvisa. I really appreciate the moral values ​​that my parents practiced and that by their example I could add to my character.

If you have information that raises the slightest hint of corruption about this Brazilian, don’t waste your time or prevaricate, Mr. President. Determining an immediate police investigation on me, in fact, on anyone who works today at Anvisa, whom I proudly have the privilege of integrating.

Now, if the Lord does not have such information or evidence, exercise the greatness that your position demands and, by the God you so quote, withdraw.

We are fighting the same enemy and there is still a lot of war ahead.

Reviewing a wrong speech or act will not diminish you in any way. Quite the opposite.