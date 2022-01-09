President of Anvisa rebuts Bolsonaro’s attack, says he has nothing to hide and demands retraction | Politics

The director-president of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), Antônio Barra Torres, issued a statement this Saturday (8) in which he rebutted a statement by President Jair Bolsonaro, who questioned the agency’s interest behind the approval of childhood immunization against Covid-19.

Bolsonaro questioned this Thursday (6), in an interview with TV Nova Nordeste, the interests of Anvisa in approving childhood vaccination against Covid. “You’re going to vaccinate your child against something that the young man by himself, once he catches the virus, the possibility of him dying is almost zero? What’s behind this? What’s Anvisa’s interest behind this there? What’s the interest of people with vaccine perverts?”, declared Bolsonaro in the interview.

Bolsonaro attacks childhood vaccinations and minimizes child deaths from Covid, saying he does not know of any cases

Barra Torres said, in a note issued by his office, that, should the president have information that “raises the slightest indication of corruption” against him, that he “does not waste time or prevaricate” and that he “orders an immediate police investigation”.

“If you have information that raises the slightest indication of corruption about this Brazilian, do not waste time or prevaricate, Mr. President. Determine an immediate police investigation into me, indeed, into anyone who works today at Anvisa, who I am proud of I have the privilege of integrating”, said Barra Torres.

The CEO of Anvisa also asked that, in case he has no evidence, Bolsonaro withdraws from the accusation made against the agency.

“Now, if you don’t have such information or evidence, exercise the greatness that your position demands and, by the God you quote so much, retract,” said Barra Torres.

Note – Anvisa’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Antonio Barra Torres

Regarding the recent questioning by the President of the Republic, Jair Messias Bolsonaro, regarding the vaccination of children between 5 and 11 years old, in which he asks “What is Anvisa’s interest behind this?”, the CEO of Anvisa, Antonio Barra Torres , responds:

Mr. President, as General Officer of the Brazilian Navy, I served my country for 32 years. I guided my personal life in austerity and honor. Honor to my family who, with difficulties of all kinds, allowed me to have access to the best education possible, for the only child of a nurse’s assistant and a railroad worker.

As a doctor, Mr President, I tried to keep reason ahead of feeling. But I suffered every loss, mourned every failure, and made a point of being myself, the bearer of the worst news, when death took a patient from me.

As a Christian, Mr. President, I have sought to keep the commandments, even though I have embraced the career of arms. I never took false testimony.

I will die without knowing wealth Mr President. But I will die worthy. I never appropriated what was not mine and I do not intend to do so, in front of Anvisa. I really appreciate the moral values ​​that my parents practiced and that by their example I could add to my character.

If you have information that raises the slightest hint of corruption about this Brazilian, don’t waste your time or prevaricate, Mr. President. Determining an immediate police investigation on me, in fact, on anyone who works today at Anvisa, whom I proudly have the privilege of integrating.



Now, if the Lord does not have such information or evidence, exercise the greatness that your position demands and, by the God you so quote, withdraw.



We are fighting the same enemy and there is still a lot of war ahead.

Reviewing a wrong speech or act will not diminish you in any way. Quite the opposite.