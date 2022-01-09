President of Kazakhstan authorizes army to open fire on protesters

posted on 01/08/2022 06:00



(credit: Alexandr Bogdabnov/AFP)

The message, posted on Twitter, reinforced the confrontational tone that was waved during the earlier address to the nation. “They were beating and murdering police and young soldiers, burning down administrative buildings, looting private places and shops, killing secular citizens, raping women. In my basic view: without talking to terrorists, we must kill them,” wrote the President of Kazakhstan , Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

In the speech televised on national television, Tokayev was explicit. “I have given orders to law enforcement agencies and the army to, where necessary, open fire without warning,” he said. “What kind of negotiation can take place with criminals and murderers? We had to deal with armed and trained thieves, both Kazakhs and foreigners. They must be eliminated, and that will be done soon,” he added.

In his speech, Tokayev warned that “democracy does not mean permissiveness, nor incitement, including in the blogosphere (internet), to illegal actions.” In Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city and economic capital, with 1,185,900 inhabitants, bullet-riddled bodies were abandoned on the streets amidst charred cars and wreckage. The former Soviet republic is facing an unprecedented popular uprising, sparked by rising gas prices. Yesterday, Russian forces landed in the country to help with the repression and to protect public buildings, invaded in recent days.

“Criminals”

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Interior announced yesterday that 26 “armed criminals” had been killed and 18 injured since the protests began. The ministry assured that “all regions of the country” are “liberated” and “taken under greater protection”. At least 70 checkpoints have been erected in various areas.

The exact number of dead is unknown, but there are talks in the hundreds. When trying to contact Almaty residents, the report was informed that the authorities had imposed a total internet blockade. According to France-Presse news agency, small markets have reopened their doors, even though the shelves were practically empty. It was difficult to find even basic products.

A specialist in Central Asia at the Foreign Policy Research Institute (in London), the German Maximilian Hess called the Kazakh president’s decision to authorize lethal shooting as “shocking”. “This decision is rooted in the misperception that all protesting citizens are vandals and terrorists. Tokayev’s adoption of this hard line is shocking. When we take into account the appeal by Russian security forces, it becomes even more destabilizing.” , he told the Post.

Hess is surprised that the protests have turned into a national outburst of anger. “There was growing discontent with the economic stagnation and transition of power administered by former President Nursultan Nazarbaev in March 2019, who remained at the center of a kleptocratic elite. Kazakhstan remains an open question.”

According to the scholar, Putin worked very well with Nazarbaev. “Furthermore, there is still an overlap between the Russian and Kazakh oligarchs. Timur Kulibayev, Nazarbaev’s billionaire son-in-law, is on the board of Gazprom (Russia’s biggest energy company). I don’t think Russian officials would have predicted they would be in Almaty now. If the Kremlin seeks to sustain the system that Nazabaev built, then it will be very hard for the Russians to walk away,” commented Hess.

Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, said that President Vladimir Putin and Tokayev had talked on several occasions in recent days about “the situation in Afghanistan and joint actions within the framework of the CSTO” — the Collective Security Treaty Organization, led by Russia. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned authorities in Nursultan (formerly Astana) that it will be difficult for Russian troops to leave Kazakh territory.