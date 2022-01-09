Protesters protest Macron’s pressure on unvaccinated

Ministry of the Interior estimates that 105.2 thousand people participated in the acts

Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP Protesters protested against mandatory vaccination



Thousands of people took to the streets of France this Saturday, 8, to protest the president’s measures Emmanuel Macron to pressure the unvaccinated against the Covid-19. The Ministry of Interior estimates that 105.2 thousand people participated in the events. Demonstrations were called in dozens of cities across the country and had some riots. In Paris and Montpellier, police used tear gas to restore order. At least 34 people were arrested and 12 police were lightly injured. Messages from foreign personalities such as Steve Bannon, former advisor to former US President Donald Trump, were projected onto a giant screen mounted on a podium in the French capital. Last Tuesday, in an interview with the newspaper “Le Parisien”, Macron stated that he intends to “irritate” those who did not want to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and called them irresponsible. Demonstrations against vaccination have taken place every Saturday in France since the government announced the imposition of the vaccine passport.

*With information from EFE