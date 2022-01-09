Protests in Kazakhstan leave 164 dead in one week, government says | World

The protests in Kazakhstan left 164 dead in the last week, announced the Ministry of Health of the country on Sunday (9). The number was featured in a report released on a state TV channel.

The demonstrations began on January 2, against the increase in fuel prices, but they spread and began to reflect other dissatisfactions of the population with politics and the government (see details below).

Understand the demonstrations in Kazakhstan

The country’s presidential office said around 5,800 people were detained by police during the protests. It was not clear how many were still detained this Sunday (9).

The government also said that order had stabilized in the country and that authorities had regained control of administrative buildings that had been occupied by protesters – some of which were set on fire.

Almaty airport, which had been taken over by protesters last week, remained closed, but should resume operations on Monday (10), according to the agency “Associated Press”.

The new death toll released is a significant increase from previous counts: this Sunday, authorities in the country counted 16 police officers or national guards killed, and previously 26 civilians.

On Friday (7), the country’s president, Kassym Jomart Tokayev, had authorized the police to “shoot to kill without warning”. On Saturday (8), the country’s former head of national security was arrested.

It is unclear whether the 164 reported deaths are civilians or whether police are included. Most of them – 103 – took place in Almaty, the country’s largest city, where protesters took over government buildings and set fire to some, according to the ministry.

According to the country’s representative for the rights of the child, three of the dead were minors, including a 4-year-old girl..

The Ministry of Health had also reported that more than 2,200 people sought care for injuries sustained during the protests. The Interior Ministry had reported that 1,300 security officers were injured.

The demonstrations began after the country’s authorities lifted price caps on LPG gas, which many people use as fuel for cars, and caused consumer prices to rise.

At the president’s request, the Collective Security Treaty Organization – a Russian-led military alliance of six former Soviet states similar to NATO – authorized the deployment of about 2,500 soldiers, mostly Russians, to the country. .

The intervention is the first time its protection clause has been invoked, a move that could have potentially profound consequences for the region’s geopolitics, said The New York Times.

Rich in oil and gas, Kazakhstan is the most influential country in Central Asia, accounting for 60% of the region’s LPG. It is the largest landlocked country in the world – is the size of all of Western Europe put together – and only 19 million people.

It is also commonly described as an authoritarian state: the same party has ruled the country since independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. Opponents of the government have been repressed, marginalized or co-opted, and the country’s financial difficulties are widespread, despite reservations of oil, natural gas, uranium and minerals.

The average salary is $570 a month (R$3,200), according to government statistics, but many people earn much less, according to “The New York Times.”

As the protests intensified, protesters’ demands increased: from lower fuel prices to broader political liberalization. Among the changes they seek is an electoral system for regional leaders, who are currently appointed by the president, reported The New York Times.

The protest in the country is the third uprising against an authoritarian and Russian-aligned nation – after pro-democracy demonstrations in Ukraine in 2014 and in Belarus in 2020.

Events in Kazakhstan are also important for the United States: Exxon Mobil and Chevron have billions of dollars invested in energy in the west of the country, where the protests began.