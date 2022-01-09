PUBG Mobile: Cheat company sentenced to $10 million | sports

Federal courts in the United States and Germany ruled in favor of Tencent Games and KRAFTON, companies responsible for developing PUBG, in a lawsuit against a group of hackers and cheats in PUBG Mobile. As a result, developers of the illegal programs will have to pay $10 million, about R$56 million, in damages to Tencent and KRAFTON.
PUBG Mobile at TUeS will have 19 teams in contention — Photo: PUBG/Publishing
In addition, the decision favorable to the companies also highlighted that those responsible for developing the program will no longer be able to engage in illegal activities involving cheating in games, in addition to being prevented from giving details to other cheating program creators on how they exploited the weaknesses of PUBG Mobile .
Tencent and KRAFTON have stated that all the money earned through the process will go towards improving the development of anti-cheat technology for PUBG Mobile. In a statement, Rick Li, producer of the battle royale, highlighted that the decision in favor of the companies is a victory for the game industry in general in the fight against cheating.
— Millions of players around the world enjoy PUBG Mobile and we guarantee a level playing field for everyone. Unfortunately, the actions of hacker groups undermine the fairness of the game. These judgments send a clear message that we will not tolerate cheating on PUBG Mobile,” he said.
In order to curb the use of programs that provide illegal advantages among players as well, Tencent and KRAFTON have recently implemented a punishment applied to the device caught using the program. Thus, the player who is caught using any assistance will have the device permanently banned, without being able to access the game or create a new account.