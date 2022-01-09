Queiroga Announces Distribution of 28.2 Million Antigen Tests for Covid-19 in January | Coronavirus

Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga announced on his social networks this Saturday (8) that the ministry will distribute more than 28.2 million rapid antigen tests to detect Covid-19 in January.

1 of 1 Health worker performs a Covid-19 nasal swab test on a man in Gaza, Palestine, this Monday (27). — Photo: Mahmud Hams / AFP Health worker performs nasal swab test for Covid-19 on a man in Gaza, Palestine, this Monday (27). — Photo: Mahmud Hams / AFP

Brazil is experiencing a new wave of infections from the disease. This Friday (7), the country registered 53,419 new diagnoses of Covid-19 and 148 deaths. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 23,338 — the highest recorded since September 24 last year (when it was 32,038).

Despite the increase, the country still faces difficulties in drawing an accurate picture of the pandemic situation in the country due to the scarcity of tests and the recent blackout of official data (see below).

“The Ministry of Health will distribute another 28.2 million rapid antigen tests to detect COVID-19 in January. In the next two weeks it will be 13 million. Since September, we have distributed 31.6 million rapid tests to the States and municipalities. All requests are fulfilled,” says the publication.

The antigen test gives a quick result, about 15 minutes. However, experts warn that a negative result in this type of test does not mean that the person does not have Covid-19, especially if they have flu-like symptoms.

According to the infectologist from the integrated health network Dasa and vice president of the Brazilian Society of Infectology (SBI), Alberto Chebabo, if the person presents symptoms and receives a negative test, the ideal is to confirm the result with a PCR test or repeat the antigen test in 1 or 2 days.

“A negative antigen test on a symptomatic person doesn’t rule out the diagnosis. It’s better for the person to repeat either a PCR, to be sure, or an antigen test 24 hours later,” Chebabo said.

Brazil experiences blackout of official data on Covid

In December, the Ministry of Health reported having suffered a hacker attack. The website of the folder and the application and the page of ConnectSUS – a platform that shows proof of vaccination against Covid-19 – were invaded.

Since then, states and municipalities have faced difficulties in extracting information about the disease from official systems. The release of data only began to be normalized this Tuesday (4).