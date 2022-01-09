Razer unveils Project Sophia, PC-table gamer hybrid at CES 2022

Razer was also present at the CES 2022 fair, where it showed the public Project Sophia, a differentiated gamer table that has integrated technology, in addition to the Enki Pro HyperSense gamer chair, a perfect complement to it.

The table has several functions and customization options for different profiles, whether you are an artist or a playerSource: Razer

With 13 separate modules, Project Sophia allows the player to assemble various custom shapes, which involve everything from secondary screens, peripherals, sound tools and hardware capture or monitoring. You can even attach touchscreen digitizers if you’re an artist!

Inside the machine is a PCB board with the latest Intel processor and NVIDIA GPU, and on the outside a high refresh rate monitor is accompanied by microphone, camera and stream control for those who want to live the life of content creator in the Internet.

The Enki Pro HyperSense chair is focused on generating more immersionSource: Razer

The Enki Pro HyperSense chair, on the other hand, bets on the D-BOX sensory feedback unit to bring a more immersive response, being natively compatible with more than 2,200 games and movies, making the physical feedback replicate the work experience. In addition, the headrest is very comfortable with Chroma RGB technology, and the backrest can even be customized.

