Renault Kwid 2022 seen uncloaked near launch

The Renault Kwid 2022 was seen for the first time without camouflage and shows off its new look. Inspired by the Indian model, the subcompact of the French brand is close to launch and will have important changes in mechanics.

Spotted by the @autoinbrasil channel, the Kwid 2022 has a front with LED daytime running lights and conventional turn signals in a separate set, with a grid similar to those of Sandero and Logan.

The headlights have been repositioned lower down and have a double lens. In the Outsider version, pictured above, a gray skid plate can be seen.

In addition, new 14-inch alloy wheels enhance the look, which also has a new front bumper, as well as longitudinal bars on the roof.

At the rear, the black bumper is very roomy and comes with a gray skid plate, as well as reflectors on the sides. What’s new are the signature LED flashlights.

Inside, another novelty for the Renault Kwid 2022 is the analogue-digital cluster with a stylized tachometer and speedometer display.

The multimedia gained a bigger screen and a software update, which will bring projection to Google Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Note the media and telephony command in the direction column.

In mechanics, the biggest change will be the addition of the 1.0 SCe 12V Flex engine used by Sandero and also in Logan, thus delivering up to 82 horsepower and 10.5 kgfm. With this thruster, coupled with a new gear ratio, the Renault Kwid 2022 will gain a lot in performance and economy.

One of the cheapest cars in Brazil, the Renault Kwid 2022 will still keep the three-bolt hubs, a feature of the car’s design, however, it will gain in performance. The prices are not yet known, but starting at the R$ 65,000 range will not be strange.

The Zen and Intense versions are expected to be retained, but the wheels will likely be a 14-inch steel rim with hubcaps, as the power increase will require larger wheels and tires as well.

[Fotos: Reprodução]