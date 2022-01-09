Revelation about shirt 9, new reinforcement and more: Corinthians news

Credit: Pedro Vilela/ Getty Images | Disclosure / Ag. Corinthians

Aiming to keep Alvinegros informed with the main facts about Corinthians, Torcedores.com returns with a daily summary of news from Timão.

Check out the main news from Timão this Saturday (8):

new reinforcement

It has reinforcements at Corinthians. Alvinegro agreed to hire left-back Bruno Melo, 29, who stood out at Fortaleza last season.

According to journalist Jorge Nicola, Sérgio Papelin, who is football director at Fortaleza, informed that Bruno Melo is being loaned to Corinthians. The bond is for one season, with a purchase option.

exit steering wheel

With no space in the squad led by coach Sylvinho, defensive midfielder Thiaguinho should be loaned by Corinthians once again. The midfielder should reinforce Santo André in the dispute of the Campeonato Paulista, according to the website ‘GE’.

Revelation about Diego Costa

The news of the termination of the contract between Diego Costa and Atlético-MG left Corinthians fans in an uproar last Friday (7). Within the next few days, the experienced 33-year-old athlete will sign the break with the Rooster and will be available on the market. On the national scene, the player has had “flirts” with the Alvinegro São Paulo since the end of last year, and curiously awakened by a celebrity fan.

READ TOO:

With four 4 novelties, Palmeiras defines the pre-list of entries for the Club World Cup; Look

Speculated in Europe, Gabigol says: “Everything in life has a price”

Copinha rout, ‘chaos’ in women and more: see Vasco’s news

Ball market: Former Flamengo, striker is targeted by Palmeiras and 2 other Serie A clubs

Journalist points out Gabigol’s future at Flamengo: “it’s obvious that this will not happen”

Ball market: Details separate the agreement between Corinthians and goalkeeper Ivan, from Ponte Preta

Ball market: Details separate the agreement between Corinthians and goalkeeper Ivan, from Ponte Preta

Reinforcement? Defender is new in Flamengo’s preparation for the Carioca Championship