Revelation about shirt 9, new reinforcement and more: Corinthians news

Aiming to keep Alvinegros informed with the main facts about Corinthians, Torcedores.com returns with a daily summary of news from Timão.
Check out the main news from Timão this Saturday (8):
new reinforcement
It has reinforcements at Corinthians. Alvinegro agreed to hire left-back Bruno Melo, 29, who stood out at Fortaleza last season.
According to journalist Jorge Nicola, Sérgio Papelin, who is football director at Fortaleza, informed that Bruno Melo is being loaned to Corinthians. The bond is for one season, with a purchase option.
exit steering wheel
With no space in the squad led by coach Sylvinho, defensive midfielder Thiaguinho should be loaned by Corinthians once again. The midfielder should reinforce Santo André in the dispute of the Campeonato Paulista, according to the website ‘GE’.
Revelation about Diego Costa
The news of the termination of the contract between Diego Costa and Atlético-MG left Corinthians fans in an uproar last Friday (7). Within the next few days, the experienced 33-year-old athlete will sign the break with the Rooster and will be available on the market. On the national scene, the player has had “flirts” with the Alvinegro São Paulo since the end of last year, and curiously awakened by a celebrity fan.
READ TOO: