Ricardo Goulart has attributes that please Carille

Attacking midfielder Ricardo Goulart is close to being Santos’ new player. The player, who was successful playing for Cruzeiro in Brazil, has attributes that please coach Fábio Carille.

Despite acting more like a midfielder, Goulart has characteristics that resemble attacking players. Being able to play behind 9, the athlete has good infiltration power and the ability to finish in the small area.

At Corinthians de Carille, Rodriguinho was the protagonist in this role. At the time, the player was acting behind Jô, but his behavior was that of a second attacker. In the 2017 and 2018 campaigns, the midfielder scored 20 goals in 90 matches.

Due to his high finishing power, Goulart came to act as the most advanced striker throughout his victorious career. The Fish lives a moment of uncertainty regarding its attack command.

With great numbers in China, the expectation is that the player will become the number 10 of Santos and one of the great names of the team this season.

Santos re-presents this Sunday and its debut in the Campeonato Paulista is scheduled for January 26, against Inter de Limeira, away from home. So far, the club has announced the arrivals of midfielder Bruno Oliveira and defender Eduardo Bauermann.

