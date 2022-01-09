RMP: Rodrigo Caio’s career is at risk – 01/08/2022

I spoke with three renowned orthopedists who have worked successfully in football. Everyone is astonished by what is happening to Rodrigo Caio who, after a simple arthroscopy to correct a meniscus lesion, is now facing septic arthritis which, they explained to me, is a very serious problem that could end a football player’s career.

– This talk that the infection could have happened due to an injury caused by the player himself, in the operated knee, during vacations, is even tragicomic. The hole is much lower. In 90% of cases, these infections occur due to malpractice during the procedure or postoperatively. To blame the athlete himself is cowardice – one of them told me, who assures me that he is “well aware of the case”.

In voice whatsapp, released by Flamengo’s official twitter, the medical vice-president and head of the High Performance Center of the club, the controversial Dr. Márcio Tanure, stated that “there were no complications in the surgery” and that the new “procedure” was held this Saturday, so that the bacteria in the infection could be more accurately evaluated (through culture) and the best treatment to fight them.

Rodrigo Caio has been hospitalized since the 2nd of this month, receiving intravenous antibiotics. But the infection did not subside. Instead:

– They are talking about a “procedure” now, but since he had to be hospitalized again, earlier this year, two have already been done. The first, a mechano-surgical wash, hid. From what I’ve been following, it’s a hell of a mess that they don’t know how to fix.

One of the doctors even told me that the original plan of the rubro-negro Medical Department was to discharge Rodrigo Caio, “not to draw attention” and put him at home, in a home-care, which would be paid for by Flamengo. As the news of the hospitalization leaked out and the case got worse, they decided to keep him in the hospital.

I asked one of the doctors I talked to to give me a “class” on septic arthritis and he was very didactic:

“Bacterial septic arthritis is a clinical emergency. The delay in establishing the diagnosis and treatment can result in irreversible joint destruction, including an increased risk in the mortality rate due to sepsis.

The treatment of patients with septic arthritis is based on intravenous antibiotic therapy and joint drainage. Passive mobilization should be done gradually, followed by active stretching of the periarticular structures, trying to avoid, in this way, restrictions on joint mobility (which could end the athlete’s career).

The antibiotic is chosen based on the color made by the “gram” (the bacteria are classified as gram + and gram – ), taking into account the patient’s age and risk factors as well. Modifications of the initial antibiotic therapy should be carried out according to the culture and antibiogram of the agent isolated in synovial fluid or blood

Postoperative infection is a situation that every surgeon is subject to. But doing all pre and pre-operative preparation, antibiotics during surgery and post-surgery, close post-surgical follow-up, well-made dressings, etc., the risk is greatly reduced”.

This orthopedist questions until the time of surgery:

“The biggest problem I see is the indication for surgery. The guy was out of SEVERAL games for muscle rebalancing, why did he only operate at the end of the year? Should he not have operated before, when the athlete’s general health condition was better and the post-operative period wouldn’t happen on vacation? Was there any contraindication?”

When I was already finishing this text, one of them got in touch again with a frightening news:

“I heard that he has MARSA or MRSA, which we call a bad bug. It is Staphylococcus Aureus, resistant to methicillin, usually referred to by the acronyms SARM or MRSA (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus) or ORSA (Oxacillin- resistant Staphylococcus aureus), and also known in English as Multiple-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, is a bacterium that has become resistant to several antibiotics. The case is definitely very serious.”