Rocha: Vinicius Jr. returns to Real as he left: best Brazilian in Europe – 08/01/2022

Vinicius Júnior stayed out of the 1-0 defeat by Getafe in Real Madrid’s first match in 2022. He tested positive for Covid and was replaced by Rodrygo. Setback that ended an unbeaten 15 game.

But the Brazilian’s return to the team in the merengue team’s return to La Liga, after beating Alcoyano 3-1 in the Copa del Rey, was enough to confirm the importance of the striker on the left in Carlo Ancelotti’s 4-3-3 and also to a condition that seemed improbable in the short/medium term, even due to a competition that seemed insurmountable.

Vinicius is today the best Brazilian performing at a high level in Europe. Neymar was already down, losing prominence to Messi and Mbappé at PSG, and now he is injured again. Not to mention the lack of focus on the career, especially at New Year’s Eve parties.

In the 4-1 over Valencia at the Santiago Bernabéu, Vinicius Júnior was unbalanced since the first half. Combining well with Mendy and Kroos down the left, serving Modric for the shot off the crossbar, best opportunity before the penalty more than questionable over Casemiro that Benzema converted, reaching his 300th goal for Real Madrid.

With spaces in the second stage, he scored a beautiful goal in a beautiful collective play, including a table with Benzema and dribble before submitting. Impressing again for the tranquility to finish ahead of goalkeeper Cillessen. After scoring 12th in the league, and there are 14 in the season, just pushing the goalkeeper’s rebound after Asensio’s submission into the net with his head. The Spaniard once again functioned as a left-handed pointer from the right. Combining well with Lucas Vázquez, again replacing the injured Carvajal.

One of Real Madrid’s advantages this season is precisely changing the starting lineup very little, especially in the most important games. Courtois is another highlight, despite the rout. He made six saves, including the penalty taken by Gonçalo Guedes, but the Portuguese forward headed the rebound, scoring the visitors’ only goal.

In the end, shortly before leaving, Benzema finished the rout, reaching 17 in the league’s top scorers. Vinicius Júnior was already sitting on the bench, after giving way to Valverde. Absolute standout with three successful dribbles in seven attempts and, most importantly, two on target finishes in the nets, out of a total of four.

The precision in the finishing of the attacks was what Vinicius lacked and the evolution is clear, at 21 years old. Thanks also to Ancelotti, who seems to be getting closer and closer to winning the points that are missing in the Italian coach’s trajectory at Real. Despite the stumble in the previous round, without Vinicius Júnior.

With the Brazilian, the most valuable player in the world, according to a study published by the CIES Football Observatory, valued at 166.4 million euros, Real Madrid is much stronger. If Tite wants, the selection can go the same way.

(Statistics: SofaScore)