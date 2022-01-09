Rodrigo Caio case redoubles attention, and Flamengo is monitoring six players who finished 2021 in the DM | Flamengo

Rodrigo Caio, with his right knee operated, was not the only player to finish last season in the medical department, and Flamengo is projecting evaluations next Monday to start 2022 without new problems in the professional squad. Monitoring during the holidays, in turn, provides tranquility in planning for Vitinho, Filipe Luís, Diego Alves, Michael, Everton Ribeiro and Bruno Henrique.

Vitinho underwent arthroscopy at the end of the season, as did Rodrigo Caio

The last two, by the way, have already resumed physical activities during the holidays and the forecast is that they will start the season following the same schedule as the rest of the group. Bruno and Everton carried out a PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma) treatment in early December to speed up the healing of problems that caused pain in the knee.

The cases, in turn, are not seen by the club as an injury and the response was positive, with the recovery process starting still in the TC. Everton Ribeiro, by the way, has been active during the holidays with posting exercises on social networks.

The situation is similar to that of the trio who ended the season with muscle injuries. Diego Alves, Filipe Luís and Michael were out of the last matches and treated at Ninho do Urubu before traveling out of Rio. In the distance, they followed planning by the technical committee and the DM for both physical therapy and physical conditioning. The three will have their situations reassessed on Monday.

Filipe Luís posted a photo doing physical activity on vacation

Finally, Vitinho, who also underwent arthroscopy, underwent the first 15 days of treatment with professionals from the club before leaving Rio de Janeiro and is in an advanced stage of recovery. The return schedule already indicates the transition process for the physical part in the field.

Another one who underwent arthroscopy was goalkeeper César, but he has been back to activities since the beginning of the week. He anticipated the end of the vacation with a view to recovering and participating in Carioca, and is already working normally with the youngsters João Fernando and Matheus Cunha.