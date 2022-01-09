Rodrigo Caio does not evolve in infection treatment, he is discharged from hospital and becomes discharged for the re-presentation of Flamengo

The defender will be absent from the re-presentation of Flamengo’s squad after not receiving a medical discharge due to an infection in one of the points of surgery on his right knee

THE Flamengo counted on Rodrigo Caio at the cast re-enactment on Monday (10). However, the defender will be low of the athletes’ first contact with the coach Paulo Sousa.

Admitted since January 2nd to treat an infection in one of the points of surgery on the right knee, Rodrigo Caio was expected to be discharged for this Saturday. However, the club did not see Friday as a day of evolution as expected and decided to postpone the medical discharge.

With that, Rodrigo will stay one more period in the hospital and should not be with the group in the first days of work.

Understand the case:

Days after the surgery was successfully performed in December, the defender, in São Paulo, felt uncomfortable and it was found that one of the stitches ended up inflaming, causing a skin infection. As a result, he had to return to Rio de Janeiro sooner than expected to treat the inflammation.

He has been hospitalized since January 2nd in a hospital in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. The shirt 3 receives doses of antibiotic in the vein, more powerful than the oral one.

Rodrigo Caio at Flamengo training Alexandre Vidal/Flemish

Hired in 2019, Rodrigo Caio lived a year out of the curve at Flamengo. With no injuries, he played in 60 matches, his career record, and was one of the pillars of the champion team of the brazilian and of the liberators.

However, he did not repeat the performance in the following years.

In 2020, there were only 32 games and many injuries. As early as 2021, he made one more game, 33, but continued to suffer from injuries.

Internally, Rodrigo Caio is considered the absolute titleholder in form. But the physical issue makes the board light the warning signal for reinforcements, mainly due to the performance below expectations by Gustavo Henrique and Léo Pereira.