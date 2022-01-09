S1mple surrenders to Neon, VALORANT’s new agent: “Minha crush”

Regarded as one of the main players in the history of Counter-Strike, Oleksandr “simple” Kostylyev turns and moves ends up putting the VALUE on the agenda, even though it is of another modality. This Wednesday (5), moments after the Riot Games introducing Neon, the new agent who will be available in the game, he went to Twitter where he tore up praise for the character.

Jokingly, he called the new agent “my crush” and said she arrives at the game “illuminating love”, using as references the character’s abilities, which will use electrical energy to fight opponents and help teammates in the matches in which he is present.

This is my Crush ♥️ lighting LOVE https://t.co/j890UZi7gB — Sasha (@s1mpleO) January 5, 2022

In addition to the laid-back look in the images presented, Riot Games also revealed a trailer giving the first details about the agent. However, instead of just showing the images of what she is capable of doing, the developer also showed a bit of her arrival in the VALORANT universe, indicating a great proximity to Sage.

Do you want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of VALORANT? So, follow the VALORANT Zone on social media: twitter, Facebook and Instagram.