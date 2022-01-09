Salah, Mané, Mahrez and more: Africa Cup of Nations starts this Sunday in Cameroon | African Cup of Nations

The African Cup of Nations starts this Sunday in Cameroon. In all, 24 teams are in contention for the continental title, which will be decided on February 6th at Olembe Stadium, in Yaoundé. Despite the postponement amid the Covid-19 and the resistance of big clubs in Europe to release their players , the competition will feature big names, such as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané, both from Liverpool, and Riyad Mahrez, from Manchester City.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, Sébastien Haller and Riyad Mahrez: CAN highlights

The host country was retained: Cameroon. It is the second time the nation has hosted the competition (the first was in 1972). Six stadiums will be used for the 52 matches, in five different cities: Yaoundé, Douala, Garoua, Bafoussam and Limbe.

There will be two phases. The first, with six groups of four teams, starts this Sunday and runs until January 20th. The top two selections from each bracket plus the top third overall advance. The knockout runs from the 23rd of January until the final on the 6th of February.

Group A: Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Cameroon and Ethiopia.

The opening match will be between Cameroon and Burkina Faso, at 1 pm (GMT) this Sunday. The home team is one of the biggest winners, with five titles, the last in 2017.

The attacking duo formed by Vincent Aboubakar and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting have already scored 42 goals. In addition to them, it is worth mentioning goalkeeper Andre Onana, shirt 1 of Ajax, and midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, of Fulham.

Seller of products related to the African Cup of Nations, in Yaoundé

Group B: Guinea, Malawi, Senegal and Zimbabwe.

The Senegal team is considered one of the big favourites. The team of coach Aliou Cissé has several players who play in the main clubs in the world: goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, from Chelsea, FIFA’s The Best finalist; defender Kalidou Koulibaly, from Napoli; midfielder Ghana Gueye, from PSG; it’s the Liverpool striker Sadio Mané.

Senegal never won the African Cup of Nations title and was runner-up in 2002 and 2019 (last edition). Furthermore, it has been the best placed African team in the FIFA rankings in recent years.

Chelsea's Edouard Mendy from Senegal competes for FIFA's World's Best Goalkeeper Award

Group C: Comoros, Gabon, Ghana and Morocco.

Group C has a selection of Comoros, which represents the small archipelago with just under 900 thousand inhabitants. It is one of the debutants in the Cup, next to the Gambia.

It is unlikely that she will advance, in a bracket that has Ghana from forward brothers Ayew, Andre and Jordan, and Morocco from PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi. Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech has not been called up.

The star of the Gabon national team is striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but he is out of his debut after attending a party and testing positive for Covid-19. As if it were not enough, Aubameyang was recently sidelined at Arsenal.

Group D: Egypt, Guinea-Bissau, Nigeria and Sudan.

It is in this key that Muhammad’s selection of Egypt is located Salah, considered by many to be the best player in the world this season — and finalist for the last in the FIFA award. The striker played a total of 31 games in 2021/22, scored 23 goals and provided nine assists.

The tournament’s biggest winner, Egypt is looking for an eighth title at the Africa Cup of Nations. The fight for the leadership of Group D should be with Nigeria, the team that most often rose to the podium (15). This team has the attacking duo Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfried Ndidi, from Leicester.

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah is the main name of the Africa Cup of Nations

Group E: Algeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea and Sierra Loa.

The current champion of Africa is Algeria. The team is captained by Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez, who has played a lot this season: 31 games (including selection), 18 goals and five assists.

His luxury co-star is Milan midfielder Ismail Bennacer. Voted the best player in the last edition, he is the player who sets the pace for the team. Algeria are unbeaten for 34 games (including unofficial friendlies).

The fight for the first position of the group should be with Côte d’Ivoire, which even though they don’t present the same football of other times, counts with famous names, such as defender Eric Bailly, from Manchester United, midfielder Franck Kessie, from Milan, and forward Nicolas Pepe, from Arsenal.

But the big star of the company at the moment is striker Sébastien Haller, from Ajax. He is the top scorer in the Dutch Championship, with 12 goals, and was also the top scorer in the Champions League group stage, with 10 goals in six matches.

Algeria's national team was the last champion of the Africa Cup of Nations, in 2019

Group F: Gambia, Mali, Mauritania and Tunisia.

From the theoretically weakest bracket, the team that stands out is Tunisia, fourth best African team in the FIFA ranking (30th overall). I’m watching the Saint-Étienne striker Wahbi Khazri, who has 22 goals for the national team in his curriculum.

The African Nations Cup will be the first major tournament of 2022, the year that ends with the dispute of the World Cup in Qatar, between November 21st and December 18th. The competition will feature the Video Umpire Tool (VAR) for the first time in all 52 games.

The Cup was initially scheduled for January 2021, but in June 2020 the African Football Confederation (CAF) decided to postpone it to 2022, given the coronavirus pandemic. The same happened with other national team tournaments, such as the Euro Cup and Copa America.

Arm wrestling with clubs in Europe

The Club Association of Europe (ECA) even put pressure on FIFA in December for fear of the health security conditions in Africa — and because of the concern about how long they would be without several of its highlights. The World Cup organizers had to reinforce the guarantee of the event.

The Premier League provided 34 players for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The demonstrations of European clubs increased at the turn of November to December, after confirmation of the omicron variant in South Africa — which already existed in the Netherlands. Since this new version of the coronavirus was discovered, Europe is the continent with the most nations that had the peak of cases in the pandemic: 29 countries.

According to WHO data as of Friday, Europe has registered more than 106.8 million cases of Covid-19. Africa was close to 7.5 million.

The African confederation has set an audience limit to 60% of stadium capacity, but in Cameroon matches the ceiling will be 80%. You will only be able to buy a ticket and enter the arenas if you have taken two doses of Covid-19 vaccine and have a negative test.