Salcedo, Tigres player enters the sights of Palmeiras

Palmeiras keeps moving in the soccer market. Verdão has made four signings so far, but now the Club is aiming for a defender to compete in the 2022 season, and one of the names that aroused interest in the São Paulo Club is Carlos Salcedo, from Tigres. The 28-year-old Mexican player is well evaluated by Palestra, who is studying making a proposal for the defender.

Salcedo has a recent history with Palmeiras. The defender was on the field when he had a safe and important performance in the match in which Tigres ended up eliminating Palmeiras from the 2022 Club World Cup. Salcedo managed to win the spot in the intercontinental coach’s decision.

The defender has been with Tigres since the beginning of 2019 and so far has a contract valid until the end of this year. If Palmeiras decides to close with the player, Palestra will need to pay a considerable amount, since the Mexican Club is experiencing a good financial moment and should not facilitate the negotiation for the São Paulo Club.

Despite being an athlete under 30 years old and not left-handed, as Abel wanted, the player is used to playing on the left side of Tigres’ defense, in addition, he has great international experience, having played in 48 matches for the national team. from Mexico and having started in the team’s four games at the 2018 World Cup.

In addition to pleasing the board of directors of the Club, the name of the defender also pleases the fans who, as usual, invaded Salcedo’s social networks, inviting the player to play at Verdão. And to the delight of the fans, the defender interacted by liking some of the comments. So far, Palmeiras has secured the hiring of goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba, midfielders Jailson and Eduard Atuesta, as well as center forward Rafael Navarro.