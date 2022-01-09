Samsung’s INSANE GAMERS SCREENS at CES 2022

We showcase Quantum Mini LEDs and other new technologies

Straight from Samsung’s booth at CES 2022, we check out the company’s launches in the gaming monitor market. In addition to more conventional products with more advanced technologies, such as the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 and G9, we also took a closer look at the Samsung Odyssey Ark, a concept product with a wide area and a curvature screen for use both vertically and vertically. horizontal.

Starting with the model that draws the most attention, the conceptual Odyssey Ark. Its display will be one of the biggest curves on the market, bringing 55 inches, 4K resolution in a 16:9 aspect ratio. The monitor also allows the user to use it in portrait orientation. The Samsung Odyssey Ark could be available for purchase in the United States in the second half of this year, according to the brand’s plan. The company has not yet provided information regarding the price, launch date or focus of utility for the new monitor.



Moving now to a more “conventional” model, the Odyssey Neo G8 is the first in the world to feature a curved 4K screen, 1000R, with a refresh rate of 240 Hz. The company still guarantees a response time of 1 ms for its new 32-inch display. It brings the company’s new display technology, the Quantum Mini LEDs. This Samsung technology manages to bring LEDs on the display with a size of just 1/40 of traditional ones, bringing “finer distinctions between light and dark” with a black level of just 0.0004 nits and an HDR brightness of up to 2000 nits .

Another model on display is the Odyssey Neo G9. This model was introduced in mid 2021 and features a resolution of 5120 x 1440 in a 32:9 aspect ratio, to give its users a competitive edge, the screen supports a refresh rate of up to 240 Hz, with a 1 ms response time. This monitor is also equipped with Quantum Mini LEDs technology.



Both the Odyssey Neo G9 and Neo G8 feature compatibility with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-Sync, which should ensure a good performance delivery in games. Samsung has not yet shared information regarding pricing or availability of its new monitors presented at CES.

Samsung at CES 2022

THE Consumer Electronics Show, CES 2022, takes place between January 3rd and 7th, 2022. The event aims to open a space for technology companies to present their new products and solutions for the future to the public.

THE CES 2022 have full coverage of the portals Adrenaline and Connected world. So, in order not to miss any news, stay tuned!

