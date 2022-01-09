Santista says climate is of sadness in Capitol Hill after wall collapse | Santos and Region

The climate is sad in the city of Capitólio, in the Midwest of Minas Gerais, right after the rockslide in Furnas Lake, according to a tourist from Santos, on the coast of São Paulo. Alyne Ross is on vacation with her husband and two children in the municipality of Minas Gerais, and was at the scene of the accident two days before the incident.

The collapse of rocks in a canyon in Furnas lake, in Capitólio (MG), left at least 7 dead and four disappeared this Saturday (8) after hitting 4 boats that were in the area. The stones slid from a height of more than 5 meters, in the Escarpas do Lago condominium. The location is close to the municipality of São Roque de Minas.

Stone slip hits boats in Furnas Canyons on Capitol Hill

Aline was at the site on Wednesday (5), and took pictures right in front of the stone that fell beside the family. According to her, it is common for boats to approach the site so that tourists can take pictures and also pass by the waterfall that is there. This Saturday, she saw on the television at the restaurant where she was having lunch that the accident had occurred in the canyon, and soon afterward she began to receive messages from friends and family asking if everything was okay.

“We’ve already started to see people looking for us on Instagram, sending us messages, because 3 days ago I had posted a photo right there. Unfortunately, we happened to be here this week on Capitol Hill,” she explains. She even made a post on social media to reassure her acquaintances.

In the restaurant where she was, according to Alyne, people were desperate and scared when they heard the news, since there was still not much information about the collapse. Now, with more concrete information, the climate of the tourist city is one of sadness, due to the deaths and disappearances that occurred on the city’s postcard.

“The atmosphere with the people I had contact with is very sad, you know? This feeling I can describe” concludes the Santos.