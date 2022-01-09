Santos: Carille and the coaching staff have 5 favorites to move up from Copinha – 01/09/2022

Santos’ technical committee is watching the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup with attention in search of reinforcements for the professional squad in the 2022 season.

Coach Fábio Carille watches the games from his home and receives analysis from assistants and performance analysts. Copinha is at the beginning, but Peixe already has five favorites to be promoted to the main group.

Right-back Sandro, left-back Lucas Pires, midfielder Lucas Barbosa and forwards Weslley Patati and Rwan are all pleasing and were already well evaluated even before the youth competition started.

Among the five, Sandro and Lucas Barbosa rose under ex-coach Ariel Holan in 2021 and did not take hold. Lucas Pires arrived from Corinthians in the second half and stands out. And Patati and Rwan are the stars of the team. 16-year-old defender Jair is considered a future star, however, Peixe adopts caution and should leave him in the sub-20 for another year.

Weslley Patati and Rwan are Santos’ top scorers so far, with two goals each. Patati lost the first round because of covid-19 and needed 45 minutes to score twice, give an assist and suffer a penalty. Peixe beat Operário by 2-1 and Rondoniense by 3-0. The next match will be in front of Ferroviária, this Sunday. Alvinegro is already classified for the second phase.

Carille waits for the Copinha to unfold, in addition to the reinforcements sought by director Edu Dracena, to define who will be available for the São Paulo Championship. At first, Sandro, Lucas Pires, Lucas Barbosa, Weslley Patati and Rwan started ahead. The professional cast re-appears next Sunday (9).