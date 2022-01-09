Santos returns to training this Sunday; See Who Should Reappear at CT | saints

the cast of saints re-appears for the season this Sunday. Players are expected at CT Rei Pelé. Altogether, the current group has 39 athletes, but this number has yet to be reduced. Coach Fábio Carille estimates to have 30 players for 2022.

The survey done by ge does not count Ricardo Goulart, who has not yet been announced by the club. The list takes into account the athletes listed for the last season’s cast as well as those returning on loan.

Not all players are expected to start activities this Sunday. Vinícius Zanocelo, for example, still depends on a negative Covid-19 test to train, while Marinho and Léo Baptistão are in isolation because of the virus.

1 of 2 Fábio Carille talks with cast during Santos training in 2021: group had exits — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Fábio Carille talks to squad during Santos training in 2021: group had exits — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

Check out the cast of saints for the start of the season:

The goal of Santos counts on João Paulo, John, Diógenes and Paulo Mazoti. Third goalkeeper on the list, Diógenes will still not be with the professional team. He reinforces the squad that disputes the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup. Jandrei left Alvinegro to settle with São Paulo.

For the position, Peixe counts on Luiz Felipe, Robson Reis, Kaiky, Emiliano Velázquez and Derick, in addition to the arrival of Eduardo Bauermann. Like Diógenes, Derick follows with the under-20 team in Copinha. In relation to 2021, Danilo Boza left the club after the end of the loan and was announced by the Youth. Wagner Palha, on the other hand, was loaned to Fortaleza.

On the flanks, the Santos cast includes Felipe Jonatan, Madson, Moraes, Lucas Pires and Daniel Guedes. Lucas is with the team of Peixe in the Copa São Paulo. Despite appearing in the professional squad in 2021, he has not yet made his debut in the first team.

Daniel Guedes returns from a loan from Fortaleza, but only has a contract until June. Moraes is on loan from Atlético-GO until the end of the Campeonato Paulista and should not remain. Pará left Alvinegro and had agreed with Cruzeiro, but withdrew from the agreement after the departure of Vanderlei Luxemburgo and is without a club.

The current cast will have Camacho, Vinicius Balieiro, Jobson, Ivonei, Sandry, Kevin Malthus, Vinicius Zanocelo, Augusto Galván, Gabriel Pirani, Carlos Sánchez, Luiz Henrique, Allanzinho and Guilherme Nunes, in addition to the arrival of Bruno Oliveira.

Of these, Luiz Henrique, Allanzinho, Guilherme Nunes, Ivonei and Augusto Galván are still in an undefined situation at the club and will be watched by Fábio Carille. Jean Mota left Santos for Inter Miami.

Up front, coach Fábio Carille will have Angelo, Lucas Braga, Marinho, Léo Baptistão, Marcos Leonardo, Bruno Marques, Marcos Guilherme, Renyer, Lacava and Rodrigão.

Despite ten options, in practice, the number of attackers is smaller. With the contract renewal blocked, Marcos Leonardo runs the risk of being removed by the club’s management at the beginning of this season. Bruno Marques, Renyer and Rodrigão are in an undefined situation, but the tendency is that they are not taken advantage of.

Three players have left the club for this season. Diego Tardelli did not have his contract renewed, Raniel was loaned to Vasco da Gama, where he will compete in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship, and Lucas Venuto came to an agreement for an amicable contract termination to defend the Guarani.