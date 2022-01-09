São Paulo advances little by little and sees Soteldo very far away

São Paulo is cautious in the matter of Soteldo. The information this Saturday (8) is an advance in the conversations with Toronto, but it is still far from being signed, according to a GOAL.

Tricolor is trying to find a business model that doesn’t make it go out of budget, but it considers hiring a tip like Soteldo as a priority. One of the possibilities is a loan with the purchase of 50% of the rights if the Venezuelan achieves a certain sporting performance.

Throughout this week, the signs regarding the negotiation with Soteldo in São Paulo were that the talks were equal and far from a positive outcome.

Choice of editors

At the end of December, football director Carlos Belmonte said the following about the negotiation, in an interview with “BandSports”.

“We had information that Toronto had the intention to lend. We made contacts. Talking with Toronto we learned that there was no intention to lend, just a definite exit. After that it cooled down a little. We are not completely ruling out Soteldo, because we have created a very good relationship with Toronto. We’ve been talking about other possibilities. There hasn’t been any query from Toronto about Nestor. I think Soteldo is a great player.”

So far, São Paulo has signed Rafinha, Jandrei, Alisson and Patrick for 2022.