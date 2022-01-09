São Paulo announces the hiring of Patrick, ex-Inter

São Paulo announced today (8) its fourth reinforcement for the season. Midfielder Patrick left Internacional and signed a two-year contract with the Morumbi team, valid until the end of 2023.

The relationship with the player came since the end of last season. São Paulo considered involving striker Pablo in a possible exchange with the Colorados, but the deal did not advance.

To guarantee the hiring, it was necessary to reach into one’s pocket. São Paulo will buy 30% of the economic rights of the player for 500 thousand euros (R$ 3.2 million at the current price) and will have 100% of the federative rights. If Patrick participates in a certain amount of games, the Morumbi team will acquire another 20%.

While negotiating Patrick’s move to Morumbi, Inter and São Paulo discuss Liziero’s loan. Initially, a possible exchange between them was reported, but it will not occur. Inter also sent the 23-year-old midfielder’s loan with São Paulo.

Patrick was in São Paulo since Tuesday to resolve the last bureaucratic issues before the announcement. He should perform along with the other São Paulo players next Monday (10).

Aged 29, the midfielder has played for Inter since 2018. There are nearly 200 games for the Beira-Rio club. Last season he had five goals and five assists in 48 games.