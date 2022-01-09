São Paulo dominates the game, thrashes Perilima and advances to Copinha – 08/01/2022

São Paulo asserted its favoritism and thrashed Desportiva Perilima by 5-0, tonight (8), at Anacleto Campanella, for the second round of Copinha, guaranteeing its place in the next phase of the competition. The goals were scored by Pedrinho, with a penalty, Beraldo, Pablo and João Adriano, twice.

The convincing victory takes Tricolor Paulista to the top of Group 21, with six points, as well as São Caetano, with an advantage on goal difference. By the results of this Saturday, the two teams can no longer be reached by Perilima and CSE, who have not scored so far.

For the third round, next Tuesday (11), at 7:30 pm (Brasilia time), the São Paulo team will face Azulão to decide which team ends the group stage in first place.

São Paulo dominates the match and doesn’t give Perilima a chance

For the match against the team from Campina Grande (PB), coach Alex selected Young; Nathan (Page), Beraldo, Luizão and Patryck (Guilherme); Pablo, Léo (Negrucci), Caio (João Adriano) and Pedrinho (Samuel); Vitinho and Maioli (Luiz Henrique).

Unlike their debut game, Tricolor opened the advantage early in the game, after a penalty at two minutes. In the recovery, Pedrinho dislocated the goalkeeper to score his second goal in Copinha.

At 12 minutes, Perilima scared. Luiz took a dangerous free kick and forced Young to make a great save. In the next move, Isaac finished hard and the São Paulo goalkeeper prevented the equalizer. Six minutes later, almost the second Tricolor goal: Pedrinho took a corner kick, Beraldo climbed high and headed with danger, but sent it out.

The move was repeated at 31, but this time with a goal. Vitinho took a corner kick on the right and Beraldo again went to the second floor, beat the scorers and headed in to cover for goalkeeper João and expand the score.

Before the first half ended, Tricolor almost scored another goal with Caio on two occasions – the second on the crossbar. In the last minute, Carlos Maia took a long shot and hit the corner, but Young made another great intervention, helping São Paulo to take the advantage of two goals for the interval.

The boys from the São Paulo team started the final stage with the same offensive impetus as the first, and pressed for the third goal. At 18, Caio received it with space in the penalty area, but hit weak and lost a great opportunity to go to the net.

Alex’s team continued to insist, until they scored the third in the 38th minute. Luizinho was triggered by Vitinho and rolled to the arrival of Pablo, who kicked in place and beat goalkeeper João. Two minutes later, the victory turned into a rout: Samuel sought the infiltration pass for Vitinho, but the defense cut and the ball fell to João Adriano, free-kick, who completed it to the bottom of the goal.

There was still time for João to close the convincing performance with one more goal. At 43, Vitinho took a free kick on the crossbar, and, on the rebound, the 7 shirt headed in to close the account in São Caetano do Sul (SP).