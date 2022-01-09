São Paulo: fast forward is offered to the club, but is discarded

São Paulo did not end the last season well. The team fought until the end of the Brazilian Championship to remain in the elite. In leaked audio, Muricy Ramalho even stated that he and coach Rogério Ceni would leave the club, claiming that 2022 would be even more chaotic and without money for big signings. But President Júlio Casares managed to convince the pair that strong reinforcements would arrive.

So far, Rafinha and Alisson who were in Grêmio have been hired, Jandrei who played in the last Brasileirão for Santos and Patrick has everything agreed and should be announced in the coming days. However, the great reinforcement would be for the top function, the main request of coach Rogério Ceni, who sees the players’ lack of current in the squad.

Douglas Costa has been ruled out and Soteldo has ongoing negotiations, but according to Bolavip’s findings, a name has arrived at the table of Júlio Casares in recent days. Striker Osvaldo, who did not have his contract with Fortaleza for 2022, was offered to São Paulo by intermediaries.

The player passed by the club between 2012 and 2014. Despite the search for a fast player, the name was discarded by the board, which is dedicating its forces to the hiring of Soteldo. Osvaldo worked with Rogério Ceni at Fortaleza in 2018 and 2019. Another athlete linked to Leão do Pici who pleases Ceni is David, but the Tricolor will have to pay around 19 million reais.