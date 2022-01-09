São Paulo follows behind Soteldo even with Nikão ‘closed’ and still wants two more reinforcements

São Paulo strengthened for the 2022 season with the arrivals of Jandrei, Rafinha, Patrick, Alisson and Nikão. And the club must not stop there.

ESPN learned that the board’s idea is to close the hiring of three more reinforcements: a defender, a defensive midfielder and a forward. And the favorite is Soteldo.

The short one is leaving Toronto FC, Major League Soccer, and can stop at Morumbi. Although Nikão is close to being made official, the hiring of the ex-Athletico-PR does not prevent the arrival of Soteldo.

The Morumbi club continues negotiating with representatives of the former Santos. Toronto, which recently announced Insigne, is looking for yet another reinforcement. The name of the time is Andrea Belotti. And the arrival of the Italian may facilitate the departure of Soteldo due to the excess of foreigners.

However, São Paulo is not only hiring. The board will look for some exits. Vitor Bueno, Pablo and Eder are names that should leave Morumbi for the season.

