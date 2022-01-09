São Paulo negotiates Pablo’s departure for Athletico Paranaense

Player is not part of the São Paulo team’s plans for the next season and negotiation is well underway

São Paulo did not have a good Brazilian Championship in the second half of 2021. The performance that made the team win the São Paulo title dropped a lot of performance and the club fought until the last rounds against relegation to the second division. Rogério Ceni arrived on the team, won important victories and asked numerous questions about the quality of the cast.

Without good projections for 2022, Muricy Ramalho and the coach threatened to leave the team this year, but the board held a meeting with the two idols of the crowd, promising good reinforcements and a good cleanup for the squad. Names like Alisson, Jandrei and Rafinha were announced, Patrick and Nikão are for details and will be reinforcements for the season.

A cleanup was also done, so far left: Lucas Perri, Orejuela, Rodrigo, Bruno Alves, Rojas, Galeano, Shaylon, Bóia and Benítez. Now, who can also be on the way out is striker Pablo. In information provided by journalist Jorge Nicola and confirmed by Bolavip, Athletico Paranaense has advanced negotiations to take the player.

The negotiation would be a loan for a season with an option to buy. Pablo has a contract with São Paulo until the end of 2023 and was hired from Hurricane itself in 2019, for R$26 million. The attacker was in the crosshairs of Ceará, by Tiago Nunes, but did not respond to the offer and had the proposal withdrawn by Vozão, which is in the process of announcing Silvio Romero.